NASA spacecraft receives laser signal from 290 million miles away in major scientific breakthrough

In a major scientific breakthrough, NASA successfully sent a laser signal over 290 million miles — the largest distance between Mars and the Earth .

The milestone was reportedly achieved by the agency 's Deep Space Optical Communications program, which is designed to study whether the use of lasers can be an effective method of sending messages into deep space.

Lasers are able to transmit data over 100 times faster than radio frequencies, which means more complex and high-definition data, too. But that also means they require a high level of precision to work properly, the Independent reported.

The laser was sent to the Psyche spacecraft, which was launched in October 2023 to study an asteroid of the same name. It's also part of NASA's Deep Space Optical Communications program.

NASA is hoping that the success of the test will help future crewed missions to Mars and other exploratory missions of our solar system. It could transform the way we as humans explore and map space.

"The milestone is significant. Laser communication requires a very high level of precision, and before we launched with Psyche, we didn't know how much performance degradation we would see at our farthest distances," Meera Srinivasan, the project operations lead at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement, according to the Independent.

Srinivasan added, "Now, the techniques we use to track and point have been verified, confirming that optical communications can be a robust and transformative way to explore our solar system."

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson congratulated the team responsible for the breakthrough in a post on X. He wrote, "NASA has broken the record for the farthest laser communication ever sent! We sent a laser signal to our Psyche spacecraft about 290 million miles away. Congrats, team. This extraordinary achievement will transform the way we explore the solar system."

Just last year, NASA announced that it had completed another ultra-long-distance laser transmission from about 10 million miles out. Since then, more and more records have been broken as Psyche continues to travel farther into the solar system away from Earth.

The farther the craft travels from Earth, however, the slower the communications between it and ground crews. At just 33 miles away, the craft was able to receive data at its maximum speed of 267 megabits per second, but now, the latest record showed speeds of just 8.3 megabits per second.

NASA is slated to continue studying laser communication in space, and more records are sure to be broken over the coming months and years.