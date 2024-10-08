Troy Aikman faces backlash over Taylor Swift nickname he shared on ESPN broadcast

ESPN NFL analyst Troy Aikman is facing backlash over a comment made about Taylor Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs win over the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead.

Swift returned to Arrowhead to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, after missing the reigning champions' last two games . Kelce had another good game, with the 34-year-old tight end finally getting up to speed in 2024 following a slow start.

Kelce put up 70 receiving yards as the Chiefs ran out 26-13 winners . After making a big play, Aikman commented on Swift's reaction during ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast. "The Mrs. likes it," Aikman said.

His broadcasting partner Joe Buck immediately ran defense on damage control, revealing that his own daughters have warned him against making Swift jokes or puns during Chiefs games. However, that didn't stop Swift fans from torching Aikman on social media.

"Dear Troy Aikman, DO NOT call Taylor Swift 'the Mrs.' It’s demeaning. Even if she WAS his wife. She’s Taylor Alison Swift - global superstar," one said. "I know Troy Aikman's botox --- did NOT just call Taylor Swift 'the Mrs.' She's bigger than you could ever dream to be, cowboy," another scolded in a savage attack.

A third commented on Aikman on Buck's performance as a whole, saying: "Tonight Joe Buck and Troy Aikman broadcast was gut-wrenching. All the talk about the Saints brother who is Taylor Swift’s backup dancer. I counted five Chiefs penalties not called in the second half. NFL loves the Chiefs, but our Steelers need wholesale changes on 'O.'"

Kelce's big performance will be welcomed in Kansas City, with the team needing to rely on him following a string of big injuries on the Chiefs offense. Isiah Pacheco is out for several weeks and had surgery for a fibula injury.

Hollywood Brown is also out with a collarbone injury. The workload has been shifted to Kelce, rookie receiver Xavier Worthy, who scored his fourth touchdown of 2024. Worthy has two receiving touchdowns and two rushing, with Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid making use of his lightning speed.

The Chiefs remain unbeaten despite their injury struggles. They're 5-0 and one of two teams, alongside the Minnesota Vikings, with a perfect record this season. As for the Saints, their injury pile has also increased, with quarterback Derek Carr getting hurt on Monday night.

Carr threw for 185 yards with two touchdowns and a pick before leaving play with an injury. "We'll get an MRI and all that kind of stuff tomorrow and figure it out," Carr said. "But for me to not be out there with my guys in that kind of situation. …I couldn't do what I needed to do. I would have done anything to stay out there and keep fighting, but I couldn't. It sucks."