Nell Smith dies aged 17: The Flaming Lips collaborator killed in horror car crash

Teenage musician Nell Smith has sadly died in a car accident at the age of 17.

Known for her collaboration with The Flaming Lips , Nell was set to release her debut album next year. Her death was confirmed by Cocteau Twins' Simon Raymonde, whose label had signed Nell.

Taking to social media, Simon said: "We are all shocked and devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of our artist and dear friend Nell Smith, over the weekend in British Columbia ."

Reflecting on her work, Simon said: "Nell was just 17 and was preparing for the release of her first solo record in early 2025 on Bella Union, made in Brighton with Penelope Isles' Jack and Lily Wolter."

In an emotional statement, Nell's family also acknowledged their profound loss: "It pains us so much to say that our feisty, talented, unique, beautiful daughter was cruelly taken from us on Saturday night," they said.

They continued to express their grief and shared memories of Nell: "We are reeling from the news and don't know what to do or say. She had so much more to experience and to give to this world but we are grateful that she got to experience so very much in her 17 years," they continued.

The family's statement concluded with a heartfelt message: "She has left an indelible mark on the world and an unfillable chasm in our hearts. Hold your kids extra tight tonight and for now please leave us to work through things. We will shout when we need you."

The lead singer of The Flaming Lips, Wayne Coyne, shared an emotional tribute at their Poland concert. Holding back tears, Coyne remembered Nell and said: "We have a very sad announcement to make tonight.

"We have a Canadian friend, her name is Nell. We recorded an amazing album with her three years ago, an album full of songs by Nick Cave. We have some sad messages today - she was killed in a car accident last night [October 6]. We are reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love."

Nell first gained recognition after recording a Nick Cave covers album at just 14, grabbing the attention of music executives. The teen sent her home-produced album, titled Where The Viaduct Looms, to The Flaming Lips, resulting in their collaboration on several tracks.

Her dreams came true with the completion of her debut album in November 2021 when she was just 14. Nell had been preparing for her official album release, anticipated in early 2025, but it remains unclear if it will be released following her death.

