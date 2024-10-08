Kanye West was 'softening' towards wife Bianca Censori before bombshell split rumors

Kanye West seemed to be affectionate towards Bianca Censori in their final public outing before reportedly calling time on their marriage .

A source has said the pair have split less than two years after they married , with Bianca believed to be spending time with her family in Australia while Kanye remains in Japan. Bianca and Kanye had been on vacation in the country, where they were joined by Kanye's children.

The estranged couple were last seen together shopping in a supermarket in Tokyo with Kanye's sons Saint, eight, and Psalm, five, who he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Body language expert Judi James has said Bianca and Kanye didn't show any signs of tension on their last outing.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror US, James said: "If this were any other couple it would be easy to read these poses as a sulky-looking husband shopping with his more appeasing-looking wife wearing the kind of diverse styling that puts them at opposite ends of the 'fashion' spectrum but as this is the normally dour-looking Kanye dressed in his signature shades and cover-ups and as Bianca is wearing an outfit that would be judged demure compared to her normal gear there's actually signals of thawing here rather than the kind of tension and frost you might expect given the current headlines.

"Kanye walks in front at one point but that was always the signature look for this couple. There are no apparent signals of tactile affection in these moments but he is actually looking at her, which is a move on from his normal trait of having her walk behind or beside him, ignored."

James continued: "His shades hide his eyes but there's some apparent softening of his features that stops this from looking like a row or even a tense moment. And Bianca seems to be doing what she always does, i.e using the streets as her runway as she parades yet another version of the see-thru vest."

The body language expert also suggested they looked like they were "running out of steam" and suggested the tension could have been caused by a roadblock stopping them from moving onto the next stage of their relationship.

James explained: "Maybe a point where the couple could have normally moved to the next stage and started their own family, which can lead to some tricky evaluations for some couples."

James' comments come after a source told TMZ Kanye and Bianca have been "telling people around them they split up a few weeks ago". Kanye is said to have told those close to him he plans to settle down in Tokyo and divorce Bianca.

Click here to follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sport and entertainment stories.