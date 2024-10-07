Meghan Markle's Suits costar hints she could join TV show's rewatch podcast: 'Everybody's invited'

Sarah Rafferty, known for her role in the popular series Suits , has hinted that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and former co-star, might just make an appearance on her much-anticipated new podcast.

The 51-year-old actress, who shared the screen with the Duchess and other stars like Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Torres during the show's successful run from 2011 to 2019, is stirring excitement among fans.

In a bold move five years after the series finale, Sarah and Patrick have launched Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, which premiered on September 24 to the delight of fans. Following the launch, Sarah revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Meghan would certainly be among those welcomed to join in on the fun.

When asked if Markle had been invited to the podcast, Sarah enthusiastically confirmed: "Everybody's invited, and everybody has been so supportive."

But Sarah didn't stop there; she continued to share her excitement: "It's amazing. I've just been texting one of our directors, Mike Smith, Rachael Harris had some comments on our Instagram Live this morning, cannot wait for Sheila Sazs to be introduced into the show. I can't wait to talk to Max Beesley and all the British actors that we had, as reported by the Express .

The legal drama series enjoyed a top spot on Netflix's charts in 2023.

Bombshells have been dropped in a royal tell-all book recounting internal royal family drama, amidst the Sussexes' numerous mentions. These revelations coincide with the Markle's, notable no-show at her former Suits cast reunion earlier this year at the Golden Globes.

Her absence was clearly felt, especially as her on-screen partner Patrick revealed to The Hollywood Reporter his total lack of communication with her: "Zero. No, no communication."

In contrast, Gabriel, another co-star, mentioned only limited engagement from Markle, sharing, "I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice."

Also disclosed in the interview was how Sarah took the initiative to create a trending podcast with Patrick, who proposed the idea during the pandemic to dissect their show season by season. But it wasn't until the Hollywood strikes prompted them to speed up their effort, leading to a successful launch evidenced by five-star ratings on popular platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts.