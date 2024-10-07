Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    Meghan Markle's Suits costar hints she could join TV show's rewatch podcast: 'Everybody's invited'

    By Kimberly Nhundu & Samantha Ibrahim,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vu0DQ_0vxyuBjO00

    Sarah Rafferty, known for her role in the popular series Suits , has hinted that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and former co-star, might just make an appearance on her much-anticipated new podcast.

    The 51-year-old actress, who shared the screen with the Duchess and other stars like Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Torres during the show's successful run from 2011 to 2019, is stirring excitement among fans.

    In a bold move five years after the series finale, Sarah and Patrick have launched Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, which premiered on September 24 to the delight of fans. Following the launch, Sarah revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Meghan would certainly be among those welcomed to join in on the fun.

    When asked if Markle had been invited to the podcast, Sarah enthusiastically confirmed: "Everybody's invited, and everybody has been so supportive."

    But Sarah didn't stop there; she continued to share her excitement: "It's amazing. I've just been texting one of our directors, Mike Smith, Rachael Harris had some comments on our Instagram Live this morning, cannot wait for Sheila Sazs to be introduced into the show. I can't wait to talk to Max Beesley and all the British actors that we had, as reported by the Express .

    The legal drama series enjoyed a top spot on Netflix's charts in 2023.

    Bombshells have been dropped in a royal tell-all book recounting internal royal family drama, amidst the Sussexes' numerous mentions. These revelations coincide with the Markle's, notable no-show at her former Suits cast reunion earlier this year at the Golden Globes.

    Her absence was clearly felt, especially as her on-screen partner Patrick revealed to The Hollywood Reporter his total lack of communication with her: "Zero. No, no communication."

    In contrast, Gabriel, another co-star, mentioned only limited engagement from Markle, sharing, "I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice."

    Also disclosed in the interview was how Sarah took the initiative to create a trending podcast with Patrick, who proposed the idea during the pandemic to dissect their show season by season. But it wasn't until the Hollywood strikes prompted them to speed up their effort, leading to a successful launch evidenced by five-star ratings on popular platforms like Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Meghan Markle 'cuts friends dead' if they upset her - and they're 'fed up' with her
    The Mirror US8 hours ago
    Royal Commentator Shares Unusual Theory About Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Doing So Many Separate Appearances
    Showbiz Cheat Sheet1 day ago
    General Hospital's Nicholas Pryor dies from cancer as co-star remembers him as a 'father-figure'
    The Mirror US13 hours ago
    Pregnant Ohio teen mom, 16, blasted in stomach as 'boyfriend with violent past claims she shot herself'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Child dies from rabies after being bitten by a bat that flew into their bedroom while they slept
    The Mirror US17 hours ago
    DNA clue helps 'unmask' notorious Jack the Ripper mystery in bombshell new book
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    'We were married for 10 years with three kids - but DNA test left me feeling sick to my stomach'
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    The Office star Jenna Fischer reveals secret cancer diagnosis in moving statement
    The Mirror US2 hours ago
    Celine Dion soaked in Gatorade as she introduces disrupted Cowboys v Steelers game
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Did Beyoncé file for divorce from Jay-Z over his alleged ties to Diddy?
    Town Talks10 days ago
    People amazed as they only just learn what fourth side of cheese grater is for
    The Mirror US2 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    General Hospital fans call Lucky a ‘disgusting dirtbag’ as he has a ‘meltdown’ and trashes Carly’s diner
    The Mirror US22 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio13 days ago
    Al Pacino's girlfriend, 29, leaves Los Angeles hotspot Chateau Marmont with Bill Maher
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Cancelled podcast host Brooke Schofield slammed after sharing controversial disability video
    The Mirror US6 hours ago
    Angel Reese links up with Travis Kelce's ex after blasting Taylor Swift fans
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Jeopardy viewers rage against host Ken Jennings for 'bad call' on trivia answer
    The Mirror US4 hours ago
    'Heart-breaking' clips show thousands fleeing Hurricane Milton as 'worst storm in years' looms
    The Mirror US5 hours ago
    Prince Harry gives awkward response when asked about returning to the Royal Family
    The Mirror US12 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Kate Middleton's favorite meals to cook for George, Charlotte and Louis - and they're so normal
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Pete Davidson risks not being invited back to SNL 'anytime soon' as feud with Colin Jost continues
    The Mirror US15 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Victoria Beckham 'devastated' over cheating claims made against son Cruz as she's 'petrified' for his future
    The Mirror US3 hours ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena3 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Missing Montana woman's phone and horse found as cops reveal she sent Snapchat hours after vanishing
    The Mirror US1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy