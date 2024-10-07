Open in App
    Inside Kanye West's estranged wife Bianca Censori's Instagram — topless snaps to bikini babe

    By Caroline Gaspich,

    1 days ago

    Bianca Censori , who rapper Kanye 'Ye' West tied the knot with, is gaining celebrity status in her own right. The 29-year-old model and former Head of Architecture at Yeezy has been hitting the headlines thanks to her outlandish outfits and amorous antics with the rapper.

    Kanye, 47, gave Bianca the Yeezy position a few years ago after founding the brand in 2009. Kanye and Bianca first went public with their romance at the start of 2023 amid his ongoing anti-Semitic rants.

    It was reported Monday that the estranged couple had split and were headed towards a divorce. Bianca recently flew home to Australia with her family while has been spending some time alone in Tokyo, Japan.

    The internet was then taken by storm when it was reported the duo had got married in a non-legally binding ceremony last year. After that, Bianca's Instagram account was seemingly deactivated and the stunning model underwent a major transformation, ditching her long brunette locks into a short cropped 'do and wearing some very avant-garde outfits.

    But it appears that Bianca has had a change of heart and has seemingly reactivated her Instagram account, which is a hot-bed for sizzling snaps of the up and coming star.

    READ MORE: Bianca Censori leaves 'nothing to the imagination' during her public kiss with Kanye West

    Festival Femme Fatale

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mvuCE_0vxvSxsF00

    One of Bianca's most popular posts saw her posing in a sparkly silver festival outfit in Black Rock city as the model attended the famous annual Burning Man festival held in the Nevada desert. Sporting a skimpy chain-link bikini set, showcasing her impossible curves and prominent abs, Bianca rocked her best angles as she posed in front of the trippy, otherworldly background. On top of her stunning outfit choice, the Australian model completed her look with full glam makeup and knee-high black boots.

    One fan took to Reddit to comment on Bianca's style saying it was "very Melbourne coded" and explained: "The creative ‘scene’ in Melbourne is very alt and non of her outfits surprise me at all lol."

    The Bold and the Beautiful

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iYIhG_0vxvSxsF00

    Like her husband Kanye, Bianca is not afraid to step out of the norm and opt for eccentric fashion choices. In another popular post, the natural beauty posed for a selfie wearing a bold silver chainmail headpiece. The statement piece brought attention to the model's gorgeous delicate features and plump lips as she posed for a close-up selfie.

    One fan chimed in on Bianca's interesting sense of style, adding that this might have drawn Kayne to her. The fan said: "She had this...peculiar style before Kanye LMFAO so I'm pretty sure she dresses herself for the most part but probably also wears YEEZY samples and prototypes," they continued: "Come to think of it he was probably attracted to her creativity."

    Laying herself bare

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJk2L_0vxvSxsF00

    Bianca has also teased her followers with a gorgeous seductive topless mirror selfie. In the cute snap, the model is seen giving a gentle pout at the camera as she rocked a single side braid. In the seemingly topless snap, Bianca is seen with an understated makeup look as she showed off her incredible complexion.

    Glam Goddess

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTbG3_0vxvSxsF00

    And of course, Bianca shared a stunning full glam mirror selfie to complete her Instagram. In the photo, Bianca is seen wearing a black halter-neck top that she accessorised with an assortment of necklaces. The stunning beauty posed in the selfie with a full face of makeup and dark black eyeliner. In the post, Bianca showed off her long cascading dark brown hair - a look that many fans have pointed out is very similar to that of Kayne's ex wife Kim Kardashian .

    Since getting married, the YEEZY architect has seemingly undergone a newlywed makeover that impacted her aesthetic drastically, making her look unrecognizable to many of her Instagram photos. Now, Bianca has been pictured with Ye in an entirely new look with short, platinum-blonde hair and bleached eyebrows - the complete opposite of his famous ex-wife's signature look.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xpB5_0vxvSxsF00

    And not only has her physical look changed, but her personal style and the way she dresses has as well. As Bianca's aesthetic has shifted, many fans are questioning whether Ye is influencing the way she dresses as he used to style Kim. When the couple were together, Kanye would dress Kim to match his aesthetic and reportedly banned her from dyeing her hair blonde because he "didn't like it."

    * Follow Mirror Celebs on Snapchat , Instagram , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and Threads .

