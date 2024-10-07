Two men smash into Manhattan Chanel store with sledgehammers and steal $30,000 in purses

Two sledgehammer-wielding men smashed their way into the Chanel store on Madison at 64th Street at around 7pm on Sunday and stole the designer purses valued at $10,000 each. The suspects then allegedly fled on foot. New York police are working on obtaining the store's security footage and have yet to announce the suspect's description or announce any arrests.

On Monday, the store was all boarded up, reported ABC affiliate WABC-TV . According to one resident, they were not surprised the store was robbed. "That's pretty crazy and that's scary, but honestly, it's New York, so I've seen it all," the person said. "It really doesn't phase me sadly but it does kind of creep you out a little bit at least."

“It’s obviously not a good thing to see if you live in the area, but what do you expect? This is New York City ,” another resident named Max Morris told The New York Post. "Hopefully we can have someone who does something about this.

The Madison Avenue Business Improvement District reportedly issued a statement saying that they were confident that the NYPD would catch the criminals responsible. The brazen attack on the luxury brand and the subsequent shade comes after former New York Governor David Paterson and his stepson were allegedly assaulted .

A spokesperson for the former governor said that Paterson and his stepson were out walking on Friday in Manhattan when the two were beset upon by their attackers. The unidentified assailants reportedly had "a previous interaction" with the stepson and the crime is now being treated as an act of "gang violence."

It was reported by NBC News that the attack took place on the city's Upper East Side's East 96th Street and Second Avenue which left the 70-year-old governor with an injury to his head and his stepson had sustained injuries to his face, police told the outlet. Both parties were taken to the hospital out of precaution but were considered stable and released on Saturday, CBS News reported.

Paterson's spokesperson, Sean Darcy, told NBC News in a statement on Thursday, "Governor Paterson and his stepson were attacked this evening while taking a walk around the block near their home by some individuals that had a previous interaction with his stepson. They both suffered some injuries but were able to fight off their attackers." The spokesperson also released a second statement after their release from the hospital.

"Governor Paterson and his stepson, Anthony, were sent home early this morning. The Governor's only request is that people refrain from attempting to use an unfortunate act of violence for their own personal or political gain," a second statement obtained by CBS said. "He and his wife, Mary, are thankful for the quick response time from the police and the outpouring of support they have received from people across all spectrums. Governor Paterson's main concern today is Kodai Senga and the New York Mets, but we will provide any additional updates as necessary."