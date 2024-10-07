NFL referee confused what sport he officiated while overturning Josh Allen fumble call

Lead official Clay Martin forgot which sport he was refereeing during Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans , accidentally referencing basketball when announcing a decision .

During the first quarter of Houston's 23-20 win over Buffalo, Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to fumble the football before running out of bounds at the 39-yard line. Following a brief review, Martin said: "After crew discussion, the runner was out of bounds before he fumbled the basketball."

The incident immediately caught the attention of fans who began discussing the error on social media, and even the CBS Sports commentators who were in the broadcast booth for the game addressed his mistake. It turns out that Martin is the varsity basketball coach and athletic director at Jenks High School in Jenks, Oklahoma, and has been involved with basketball for years.

While Martin's mistake was a minor mix-up of words, Bills head coach Sean McDermott admitted he made a more serious error in the final moments of the game. The Texans won with a walk-off field goal from 59 yards, something McDermott claimed was his fault due to poor clock management.

The Bills were down 20-3 on Sunday but managed to tie the game in the fourth quarter as overtime looked inevitable. On the final Bills drive of the game, Allen was instructed to throw rather than hand-off for a rushing attempt to kill time and ended up throwing three incomplete passes before the ball was punted.

This allowed the Texans to have the ball for one final attempt at scoring points, and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn became the hero. "That’s on me, the end-of-game situation on offense," McDermott said after the game.

"We’re in a tough situation. They were holding three timeouts. They have a good field goal kicker. We needed to run the clock and move the chains, and that’s on me. We didn’t do that there, and that’s my fault."

Touchdowns in the third quarter from running back James Cook and rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman helped give the Bills a chance, but it was clear from the start that the Texans were only focused on pressuring Allen. The Bills quarterback went 9-for-30 with 131 yards and one touchdown, as Houston didn't allow him to play his usual game.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was delighted with the defensive performance from Houston and said: "Limiting Josh, who is a great player, is a tough out for us. It took a valiant effort from everybody. It was a collective effort. D-line knew we weren’t going to get many sacks against him because he’s so elusive in the pocket. We had to keep rushing and keep the pressure on him.

"They did a great job keeping the pressure on him and our back-end guys, the way they covered, that was the reason why we played tight coverage and made the plays we needed to make. It was that collective effort of rush and coverage being tied together."

**Want to watch more live sports? Peacock has your favorite sports, shows, and more all in one place. ** Peacock offers plans starting at $7.99 ** so you can stream live sports like NFL, Premier League, and Big Ten Football.**