Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's dramatic transformation reveals her secret struggle

Kanye West 's estranged wife Bianca Censori reportedly transformed herself during their marriage so she can fit in with the rapper's "celebrity lifestyle" better.

The model and Yeezy architect from Australia has undergone dramatic transformations since marrying Kanye in an unbinding ceremony in December 2022. She's since cut off her brunette locks, dyed them bright blonde before dying them jet black and has caused controversy among Italian locals with her outrageous outfits while on her European vacations with her husband.

Kanye and Bianca have been linked since 2022, however, it was announced on Monday, October 7, that the couple are headed towards a divorce . Bianca has jetted off home to Australia while Ye was spotted recently alone in Tokyo, Japan.

In a past TikTok video, which has gone viral, an assortment of photos of Bianca pre-marriage were included, exposing her gobsmacking image overhaul. Taking to the comments section, many social networkers shared their disbelief over Bianca's transformation.

One TikTok user said: "Aint no way that's the same person." While another continued: "She looks completely different in the before and after pictures." A third added: "I just can't fathom these are the same people."

But sex and relationships expert, Charlotte Johnson, at Mega Pleasure exclusively tells us that Bianca suddenly finding herself in the public eye may be a "challenging experience" that she's trying to adjust to. Charlotte says: “Entering into a relationship with a celebrity and suddenly finding yourself in the public eye can be an exhilarating yet challenging experience.

"For Bianca, it can be overwhelming to adjust to a life of increased attention, scrutiny, and perhaps even jealousy from others. It's important for Bianca to express any of her feelings to Kanye, concerns, and insecurities without blame or judgment," she added before explaining that Bianca has experienced similar aesthetic changes to that of Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian during their seven-year marriage, which officially ended late last year.

Charlotte noted: "There can be a few changes in someone's life, particularly after marrying a celebrity and being thrust into the spotlight. Having examined Kanye and Bianca’s relationship, we can see there has been an obvious change in Bianca's appearance since dating Kanye, with a similar drastic change having happened previously with ex-partner, Kim Kardashian.

"Bianca’s change can suggest that she is open to exploring new fashion and ideas from Kayne, or also that fact that being in the public eye can be very difficult for some, therefore pressuring people to wear and do certain things in order to fit the celebrity ‘lifestyle’."

Charlotte concluded: "In this case, I believe that as long as there is personal wellbeing, independence, communication and support still being practiced in Kanye and Bianca’s relationship, then her transformations are her way of exploring new looks and styles."

