The Mirror US
Hollywood Icon Al Pacino splits from Noor Alfallah after welcoming baby boy
By Zara Woodcock & Samantha Ibrahim,1 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 94
Add a Comment
Violet Guerrero
12h ago
pepsigirl
18h ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Al Pacino's girlfriend, 30, enjoys dinner date with major celeb after actor shared his near-death experience
HELLO2 days ago
Bill Maher, 68, Spotted Sneaking Out of Chateau Marmont Hotel With Al Pacino's Ex-Girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 30 — As 'Godfather' Icon 'Nears Death'
RadarOnline1 day ago
Al Pacino Reveals His & Noor Alfallah’s 1-Year-Old Son Roman Was His Inspiration to Make This Project
SheKnows2 days ago
The Mirror US11 hours ago
E! News1 day ago
Khloé Kardashian's Gynecologist Accidentally Tipped Off Paparazzi When She Was in Labor: 'So Traumatic'
People13 days ago
Tom Cruise Reportedly Won't Visit Daughter Suri Cruise At College After Being Called A 'Deadbeat' Dad On Social Media
shefinds6 days ago
Page Six2 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
happywhisker.com2 days ago
The Mirror US27 days ago
Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
uInterview.com4 days ago
Snoop Dogg Is Getting Exposed On Social Media After Claiming On SNF That He’s Been A Die-Hard Steelers Fan Since The 70’s, As New Evidence Proves He Was Blatantly Lying
Total Pro Sports1 day ago
The Spun1 day ago
‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
the-independent.com2 days ago
Distractify7 days ago
The Hollywood Gossip2 days ago
Upworthy2 days ago
VIDEO: Angel Reese Leaves Everyone’s Jaws On The Floor With Her Panties Showing In See-Through Leopard-Print Shorts Strutting Her Stuff
Total Pro Sports2 days ago
Iowa teacher brutally beaten to death with a baseball bat after giving twisted students a 'bad grade'
The Mirror US1 day ago
OK Magazine1 day ago
Stereogum1 day ago
Justin Bieber ‘Finally Breaking Silence’ About ‘Nightmare Experience’ with Diddy: ‘The Fallout Is Going to Be Huge’
thenerdstash.com5 days ago
Ben Affleck Told He’ll ‘Never Get Rid’ of Jennifer Lopez as He Stresses During Cigarette Break: ‘I’ve Never Seen Such a Downtrodden Person’
thenerdstash.com5 days ago
Denzel Washington Reportedly "Confronted" Diddy at One of His Parties in 2003 After Witnessing Something
Distractify1 day ago
Athlon Sports2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.