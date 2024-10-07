Hollywood Icon Al Pacino splits from Noor Alfallah after welcoming baby boy

Age is but a number, or so it seemed for 84-year-old silver screen legend Al Pacino and the notable film producer Noor Alfallah, who have called it quits.

The Scarface maestro and his junior partner, 30-year-old Alfallah celebrated the birth of their baby boy Roman in June 2023. Pacino recently declared his singleton status recently when pressed about his love life, confirming "No. I have friendship," signaling he's back on the market, but not necessarily looking.

Chiming in, Pacino's representative shed light on the star's current personal dealings to journalists, noting that Alfallah and Pacino have shifted gears in their relationship from romantic partners to supportive friends and are now focusing on parenting duties for little Roman: "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman."

The Hollywood veteran, no stranger to attracting star-studded darlings like Diane Keaton, Beverly D'Angelo, and Kathleen Quinlan, juggles fatherhood across generations. Alongside the wee newcomer Roman, he is dad to daughter Julie, 34, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and shares 23 year old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-flame and actress Beverly D'Angelo.

In his upcoming tell-all Sonny Boy, Pacino calls marriage "an entrance to the pain train," as he reveals his candid thoughts on love and commitment to People magazine: "Everything's a ticket to the pain train. A ticket or nothing: 'Are you going to go or not? ' 'No, I'll stay here. I'll stay here at the station, I'm not getting on,'" reports the Mirror .

He dives deeper into his views on relationships, indicating that while matrimony may be ideal for some, it was never his cup of tea: "(Marriage) can suit you, by all means. (But) I just didn't feel it ever suited me for some reason."

"I loved living together (with women), and then... it depends on who you are getting along with. "If you live together with someone, there's got to be... you have to have this communion. If you don't, it's almost an invasion. So I like to know that if I find a human that I can connect with."

The Hollywood icon also touched on his wide-ranging friendships: "I have friends all over the place. I must say I'm very lucky with that."

Meanwhile, Noor gave Vogue Arabia the scoop on her first brush with Pacino, recalling: "I thought, 'Wow, that's Al Pacino'. I went to film school, so I wasn't dumb about who he was."

"He's a very talented and unique person. But I had no intention of thinking like, 'Oh, he is going to be my son's father one day'."

She also opened up about their time during lockdown: "Al lives down the street from my house and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino. I guess it just became something more."