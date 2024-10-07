Open in App
    Jake Shane feels like 'hypocrite' after admitting to 'guilty' airplane behavior

    By Caroline Gaspich,

    1 days ago

    Therapuss host Jake Shane shared another one of his infamous confessions on social media as he admitted he felt like "hypocrite" after his "guilty" airplane behavior.

    While the podcaster has previously urged travelers to not bring smelly outside food onto a confined aircraft, he decided to treat himself and go against his own rule during a recent flight. Taking to his Instagram Story, the 24-year-old influencer posted an up-close selfie, while still aboard the plane, where he came clean to his followers.

    On top of the expressionless selfie, he dramatically penned to his 834K Instagram followers: "I did it. I finally did it. I brought outside food on the plane," and jokingly added: "I've never felt more like a hypocrite or this guilty in my life."

    This flight was likely the first of many where he'll be chowing down as he's embarks on his nationwide tour. Jake's first-ever live show is this week on Monday, October 7 in Durham, North Carolina where he will be taking the stage at the Carolina Theater. Jake's Therapuss Live Tour will be making stops all across the country up until his last show in Los Angeles on Friday, November 22.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxWP4_0vxrKDZ900
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i1frv_0vxrKDZ900

    The Internet personality will be making appearances in major cities across America spanning from California to New York. Jake has teased that the event will be an "unhinged” in-person version of his online podcast and that every stop of the tour will feature different surprise guests and unique interactive elements.

    Speaking on this new chapter in his career, Jake told People magazine : "I'm so excited to be in front of a live audience," and went on to add: "It's truly my favorite part of this. Sometimes when I'm recording a podcast or I put a podcast out, it's rewarding, but when you don't hear the laughs in real-time, you get a little more insecure about it or a little more in your head. So I am excited to hopefully feel a bit more confident after being able to make people laugh in person."

