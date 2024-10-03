Open in App
    Three easy gardening jobs that will make your lawn greener and thicker next spring

    By Katherine McPhillips & Erin Rose Humphrey,

    1 days ago
    As autumn arrives with its carpet of leaves, gardeners might be tempted to stow away the lawn mower for the season, but green thumb and gardening experts warn that this is prime time for prepping your turf. Post-summer, the scorching sun can leave lawns gasping for help, making autumn action essentia l to ensure your grass stands tall in winter and comes back lusher in spring .

    Chartered horticulturist and "Love Your Garden" star David Domoney lays out key October tasks for maintaining a verdant lawn.

    He stressed, "Don't leave your lawn to suffer from the summer heat. It's important to give your lawn a bit of TLC to keep it going through the winter months."

    How to nurture your lawn in October for enduring strength and health: Clear off those leaves!, reports the Express .

    While the fall colors are a feast for the eyes, they spell trouble for lawns if not removed quickly. Leaves block precious sunlight, which grass craves to build energy reserves for the frigid days ahead.

    A lack of light means weakened grass that risks retreating into nothingness.

    Beyond shading, leaf piles are moisture magnets, fostering soggy conditions perfect for pests like slugs and unwelcome fungal diseases. According to David Domoney, "Fallen leaves can suffocate your lawn, damaging the health of the grass."

    To ward off diseases and moss, it's recommended to gather any leaves on a consistent basis.

    Get fertilizing done in Octoberprime time to fortify lawn roots as the grass gets ready for dormancy, improving nutrient and water retention for energy conservation.

    This stored energy is crucial; it heightens grass durability amid harsh winter temps and propels recovery come spring.

    By fertilizing now, you'll enjoy robust grass that outcompetes wintertime weeds, easing your garden workload when warmer weather returns.

    Gardening guru David advises: "Apply an organic fertilizer to toughen the roots for the coming cold months."

    He also suggests, "Select one specifically designed for autumn as these have been formulated with all the nutrients your greenery needs to keep its strength up. For a dry lawn, opt for a liquid feed which you can pick up from your local garden centre."

    Come autumn, damp conditions can lead to a spike in fungal diseases, mould, and moss, but a final mow pre-winter boosts air flow, lowering their chances of growth.

    It's key to remember not to trim the grass after the initial frost hits between late October and early November. The specific timing to halt your mowing depends on your region though.

    As the grass receives its final trim of the season, it's the ideal opportunity for gardeners to spruce up their equipment, ensuring everything's in prime shape for the busy spring ahead.

    David Hedges-Gower, lawn expert, emphasizes the importance of adjusting mowing strategies during the slower growth period: "Grass may be slow to grow this time of year, so it's best to raise your mowing height. This gives the grass the opportunity to recover from summer use and retain water."

    Furthermore, with the growing season drawing to a close, David advises a thorough cleaning for your mower: "Now's a good time to give your mower a full clean as the growing season ends. You can do this with your garden hose, rinsing off grime and debris."

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy