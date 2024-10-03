David Beckham sends classy message to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami teammates after historic win

David Beckham has lauded Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami squad after they clinched the Supporters' Shield for the first time in the club's history.

The Supporters' Shield is awarded to the team with the best regular season record. Miami secured the title following a thrilling 3-2 victory over Columbus Crew at Lower.com field. The night was dominated by Messi, who netted two goals in the away win.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, scored twice in the first half, including a stunning free-kick, giving his team a comfortable lead at halftime and bringing them closer to the title.

However, the game took a turn right after the break when Diego Rossi scored for Columbus, narrowing the gap. But Miami quickly regained their two-goal advantage, thanks to Messi's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, who netted his 18th league goal of the season just three minutes later.

Columbus managed to claw back another goal through a Cucho Hernandez penalty just past the hour mark. However, their chances were hampered when Rudy Camacho was sent off after receiving a second yellow card. Despite being a man down, Columbus had a golden opportunity to equalize from the penalty spot.

In a dramatic turn, Hernandez failed to replicate his previous match-winning performances, missing a crucial penalty in the final minutes, enabling Inter Miami to snatch a victory along with the Eastern Conference title. Club honcho Beckham couldn't contain his joy on Instagram, celebrating the win.

"So proud to see our players lift the Supporters Shield after a great win in Columbus," Beckham expressed on social media. "Another amazing achievement in the history of this football club and so happy to bring this trophy to the best fans in the League. Now we go again and onto the next one."

With eyes now set on the playoffs set to determine the MLS Cup champion come December, Messi maintains his grounded stance despite the team's success. "The first objective has been achieved and now we have to think about what's next," he shared following the game.

"The first round is three games but then it's one game and anything can happen. But we have the great advantage of playing all the games at home, which is what we were looking for. We are very strong at home."

With just two regular season games left against Toronto and New England Revolution, Miami gears up for the playoff kickoff at month's end.