    Terence Crawford reveals brutal Conor McGregor response after being offered two-fight deal

    By James Evans,

    1 days ago

    Terence Crawford has revealed why he turned down a jaw-dropping two-fight offer to take on former UFC champion Conor McGregor in both boxing and MMA.

    During a recent live stream, McGregor let slip that the boxing sensation gave a hard pass to the idea of squaring off with him in two distinct bouts. The negotiations hit a wall because the boxer wasn't keen on stepping into the MMA arena.

    "Crawford is very slick, he also has a wrestling background pedigree," McGregor noted. "You know they're always talking to me about bouts. I've already boxed a boxer, and the best boxer in MMA is me. You know what I mean? I generate the most [power].

    "We were talking back and forth about a two-fight deal. He rings up Crawford in front of me the day after the fights. I get on the phone and say 'Crawford, they're here talking about you and me [fighting]. Two-fight deal, MMA first, boxing second.

    "I know you have an extensive wrestling background, and balls the size of a Bengal tiger. They're asking for a fight, it'll be hundreds of millions on the line. What's up? ', I said and then he goes, 'I don't fancy taking a kick off Conor McGregor', that's what he said. You have to respect that."

    Despite having showcased his wrestling chops with sparring partners due to his history in the sport, which could give him an edge over any boxer daring to switch to MMA, it seems Crawford isn't tempted by the prospect anytime soon.

    He has finally opened up about why he declined a high-paying offer to fight the Irish MMA star. In a candid chat with Bernie the Boxer, the American revealed: "I told Conor, 'Hell no'. They called me and they offered me the fight and me and Conor got on the phone and started trying to figure something out.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ghe9_0vt1kIr100

    "And I told him, 'Man I ain't getting into no Octagon with you so you can be kicking me and elbow me and s---'. He started laughing and s--- and he said 'Man, I respect it. 'You respect my sport just like I respect your sport and you understand that if you get in an Octagon you're going to be at a disadvantage. Just like if I get into the boxing ring with you, I'm going to be at a disadvantage'.

    "But he was like, 'We will make a s--- ton of money'. I said, 'Yeah, sometimes it ain't about the money, I can make money but you ain't about to be kicking me, dude'. Kicks and elbows man that s--- ain't no joke."

    Fresh off his victory against Israil Madrimov in August, where he snagged the WBA super welterweight title and was also crowned the WBO 'interim' champion, Crawford has been positioned as the mandatory challenger for both WBO and WBC champ Sebastian Fundora.

    Two months ago, the WBO instructed Fundora to defend his titles against Crawford, allotting a 30-day negotiation period for both teams. Since then, they've been granted an additional ten days until October 10 before a purse bid is mandated.

    Meanwhile, McGregor, the Irishman, hasn't participated in any combat sport since his 2021 UFC 264 match, where he suffered a first-round defeat to Dustin Poirier due to a broken leg.

