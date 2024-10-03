Texas teen recounts harrowing week of sex trafficking after she was abducted from Dallas Mavericks game

A teenager from Texas is opening up about the week of abuse she withstood after she was abducted and sex-trafficked from a Dallas Mavericks basketball game in 2022. Natalee Cramer said that she was 15 years old when she and her father, Kyle Morris, attended the basketball game at the American Airlines Center.

The now-18-year-old told ABC affiliate WFAA that when she was younger, she used marijuana and alcohol to cope with her anxiety and said that she started feeling anxious just as the game was starting. “I was feeling good and just ready to hang out with him,” she told the outlet. “We got there, sat down in our seats … first quarter happened, and I just started getting this anxious feeling. This craving for like getting high or getting drunk.”

Seeking a reprieve from her feelings, Cramer told her father that she was going to the bathroom, however, she never returned to her seat. According to the outlet, the teen had left her phone behind so her father had no way of contacting his missing daughter. In the interview, Cramer said that she laid eyes on her future abductor, Emanuel Cartagena, 33, in the arena's concourse.

“I just walk around, and that’s when I caught that guy’s eye,” she said. “I told him, ‘I’m just really looking to smoke. Do you smoke?'” Cartagena told his soon-to-be victim that he did and happened to have some weed in his car. Cramer said that she followed the stranger out to his car where they met a second person.

“He didn’t tell me there was anyone else there with him,” she said. “It was just him. He told me we would walk back to his car that was parked in the parking lot … in the garage … and that’s when the second guy came. They told me the weed was just in the car.”

The pair then reportedly drove Cramer to a house in North Texas where they gave the teenager some weed, “but there was more that they had in mind,” she admitted. According to the woman, she was held in the house for several days until her abductors handed her over to another group in Oklahoma.

According to the teen, she had no idea of the situation she was in until she was being raped by the men. “I knew I was in danger by then, but I did not know how to leave because I was scared. I could have asked for the phone, but they would have been right there," she said. "What was I supposed to do? Even if I had run, where would I go? I didn’t know where I was."

While all this was going on, her frantic father had reported his daughter missing to a Dallas police officer at the arena but was allegedly told that he had to report Cramer as a runaway to their hometown police, about 30 miles from where the game was played. This was not the first time the girl had been reported missing as Cramer had fled from home a few times before.

“I was running for attention,” she said to the outlet. “I was running for love. I was running for drugs. I was running from things that I couldn’t control … that I wasn’t able to speak up about.” Distraught over their daughter's disappearance, the couple hired a private investigator. The investigator later discovered that Cramer's original abductors had posted photos of her on an online sex ad.

It was reported by WFAA that the investigator later managed to trace Cramer to Oklahoma City. During her captivity, Cramer said that she was kept under the influence and recalled being in a hotel and seeing a family with children while being escorted by men with assault rifles.

“I was more surprised to see a family with small children there and they looked me in the eyes and could see that all of these people were older than me and still not say anything,” Cramer said. “The dad of these little children looked at me, and he couldn’t tell at the hotel. [The man who trafficked her] had a whole rifle by his side, and the family just walked on like nothing happened."

According to Cramer, she kept praying that she would be rescued. And that day eventually came. “I was just praying to God,” she said. “‘I’m tired. I can’t do this anymore. I need someone. Please send someone.'”

Cramer's prayers were answered when a police officer noticed her walking around an apartment complex a few days after being abducted and stopped her and asked her if she was Natalee Cramer. The girl then told the officer she had been raped. In what Cramer described as a matter of minutes, law enforcement officers had arrested eight people. All of them were later sentenced for their role in the trafficking.

In January 2023, U.S. Marshals arrested Cartagena and charged him with sexual assault of a child. However, a grand jury chose not to prosecute him due to the evidence surrounding the case. In February, the teen's family filed a lawsuit with the Extended Stay America hotel at the Oklahoma City Airport saying that its employees had failed to recognize the signs of trafficking or turned a blind eye.

“I felt some guilt,” Cramer admitted. “I know that there are things I could have done to prevent this, but I know not all of the choices that were made were my choices. Part of me felt guilty, but I had to come to the fact that this is my life, and they have ruined my life. I cannot feel sorry for them because they did not feel sorry for me.”

Cramer said that she hopes her experience is a warning to others saying that the kidnapping wasn't like the “guy with candy in the back of his van.”

“It looks like a normal conversation until it’s not. You don’t know you’re in danger until you’re in the middle of it and you don’t know what to do and you can’t get out,” Cramer explained. “There’s no room to judge people because they can’t get out. If they could leave, they would."

Cramer is now reportedly sober and pursuing her GED. The teen told the outlet that a lot of her running away was due to mental health issues adding she wasn’t in therapy and was self-harming. “Being found, that was definitely God being like ‘I’m not going to give up on you; I’m not going to let you die,'” she said. “It’s also all because of my family, my boyfriend, and my dog … he saved my life too.”