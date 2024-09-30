Open in App
    91-year-old Joan Collins says her secret to 'looking young without Botox' is a $45 Charlotte Tilbury cream

    By Shawna Healey & Elisabeth Narine,

    2 days ago

    Dame Joan Collins, the iconic Dynasty star, recently appeared on BBC's One Show to talk about her upcoming live performance, Behind the Shoulder Pads , at London's Adelphi Theatre. The 91 year old actress and author looked as stunning as ever, with her flawless skin stealing the show.

    Collins has previously stated that she hasn't had any Botox, fat injections or 'tweakments', instead preferring natural methods to maintain her impeccable skin. She once told The Mirror: 'I don't go to bed without taking off my makeup and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14."

    Joan shared her nightly skincare routine, which includes removing her makeup with a Nivea cleanser and applying a Charlotte Tilbury night cream . She also revealed her secret pre-red carpet routine: "Before all big events and post-flights, I get a bowl of ice and cotton pads, cool the pads and place them on my eyes, then lie down for five minutes. It reduces puffiness and refreshes the eyes.”

    The American Horror Story: Apocalypse actress is a fan of the $45 Magic Night Cream by Charlotte Tilbury . Described as 'beauty sleep in a decadent cream elixir', this product promises to provide intense moisture to the skin throughout the night.

    The product boasts a blend of ingredients including plant stem cells, time-released retinol, coenzyme Q10 and vitamin E, promising to deliver supple, dewy and plump skin by morning. According to the brand, over 90% of beauty enthusiasts in a trial reported that their skin appeared and felt firmer.

    While the Charlotte Tilbury website doesn’t have customer reviews, customers of the product over on Amazon make it clear that Dame Joan isn't the only one who's a fan of the Magic Night Cream .

    One satisfied customer shared: “I love this product. It is heavier and has almost like a light vaseline feel which some might not like, but it leaves my skin glowing and dewy. For the price, I think it is one of the best. Really nice container. A must for winter!”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nmKHm_0vpIqdPM00

    Another user wrote: “It reminds me of Elizabeth Arden 8 hour cream but much better. It's quite heavy so I used it only at night. I believe it improved my skin and really plumps it up for the next day with lasting effects.”

    You can shop Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Night Cream for $45 on the Charlotte Tilbury website.

    While Dame Joan has kept the details of her Nivea cleanser preference under wraps, you can shop Nivea products for under $20 on Amazon. Products like the Nivea Purifying Face Wash for $9.99 or the Gentle Face Cream Wash for $9.99 are thrifty skincare options.

    You can also get the Nivea Micellar Rose Water Cleanser and Toner for $16.27 and the Double Effect Waterproof Eye Make-Up Remover Face Cleanser for $12.99 to add to your nighttime routine.

    Alternatively, shoppers can snag a 50ml tub of Revolution Pro's Miracle Night Cream for just $13.30, down from $16.60 at LookFantastic. For those seeking a travel-friendly option, Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Night Cream is available here .

    Comments / 11
    Kathy J
    1d ago
    FAKE ASS SHIT
    Clarice M. Hair
    1d ago
    This article is nothing but an ad.
