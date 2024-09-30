Zookeeper mauled to death by lion in front of horrified visitors after crucial mistake

A zookeeper has been mauled to death by a lion after he left a gate open while feeding the animal in front of visitors.

Lion handler Babaji Daule, 35, was attacked while he was working at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Wildlife Park in Abeokuta, Nigeria . The zoo reportedly said Babaji had been demonstrating the lion's feeding routine on Saturday when the lion attacked.

A statement from the presidential library said: "The zookeeper, apparently, feeling comfortable with the animal , left the safety protection gate open and proceeded to feed the animal . He was mauled by the animal and died on the spot.

“To prevent further mutilation of the body, the animal was put down immediately by personnel of the park,” reports the BBC . Local police spokesperson Omolola Odutola said the lion was put down in order to "prevent further mutilation of the body."

She added the zookeeper was pronounced dead at about 7:40am on Saturday. The death has reportedly raised concerns among Nigerians about regulations and the management of zoos handling dangerous animals . The Mirror has contacted the presidential library for comment.

According to its website , the presidential library Wildlife Park houses more than 140 indigenous and exotic animals . The Wildlife Park was founded to encourage wildlife conservation as well as to help educate the general public and promote tourism.

"Highlights of our Zoo’s collection are lions, spotted and striped hyenas, a Marabou Stork, pythons and a striking aviary that houses several species of fowl," it added.

The Wildlife Park also operates the Animal Adoption Programme, which is aimed at recruiting partners to support the park and provide money to help with the upkeep of the animals.