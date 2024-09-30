Open in App
    Bryson DeChambeau reveals what he misses most about PGA Tour after LIV Golf merger demand

    By Joshua Lees,

    2 days ago

    Bryson DeChambeau has admitted the key aspect that he misses most about competing on the PGA Tour is the tournaments he has won on the Florida-based circuit.

    DeChambeau became one of the key names to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf two years ago. His decision to make the mega-money move to the Saudi-backed circuit came with a consequence after he saw his membership with the PGA Tour suspended.

    In many cases, DeChambeau has not looked back since joining the LIV setup. As well as two individual LIV titles, the 2023 Team Championship, and a round of 58, the Crushers GC captain became a two-time major champion at this year's U.S. Open.

    Despite this, DeChambeau admitted that not being able to return to events on the PGA Tour that he has won previously is something he misses. "What I miss the most about the PGA Tour has got to be the tournaments that I have gone to and won at," he told Bob Does Sports.

    "Really appreciating the impact in the community that we are able to make. Like the Shriners Hospital for Children Open, the Vegas event. I won that and then I was staying after, helping all the kids out and doing a bunch of stuff with the kids. That was really a lot of fun for me."

    Despite the initial fallout between the PGA Tour and LIV, it appears that golf's civil war is slowly coming to an end with Tour bosses in negotiations with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) over a possible peace deal. Since the announcement of a framework agreement last June, talks have been ongoing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Thk76_0vok6o8R00

    Over 15 months on though, no deal is yet to be finalized, meaning DeChambeau and co are still banned from returning to the PGA Tour. The Crushers captain is one of many players on both sides of the split that has had his say on a possible 'merger' deal, claiming an agreement "needs to happen".

    "You're just going to see both entities continue to grow, and I hope at some point we'll come back together," DeChambeau claimed at LIV Mayakoba in February. "It needs to happen. I hope people can just put down their weapons and come to the table and figure it out because that's what's good for the game of golf and for fans in general.

    "But like I said, any additional capital going into the game of golf is always positive. I've always said that. It may not be exactly what we all think it should be, but as time goes on, I think things will settle down in a positive way for both." DeChambeau then reiterated this stance last month.

    Asked what is the first thing he would do as LIV commissioner, he told Golf.com. "I think I would pick up the phone and call the PGA Tour and say, 'We need to have a meeting and get this thing [agreement between the two tours] worked out now'."

