Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    P Diddy suicide watch update as rapper is 'focused and strong' after visits from family

    By Jailene Cuevas,

    2 days ago

    Sean "Diddy" Combs has been taken off suicide watch , according to reports.

    The hip hop mogul was arrested on Monday, September 16 and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper was denied bail twice and has to stay in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial in early October.

    Following his arrest, Diddy's attorneys offered the prosecutors $50 million in bond, but prosecutors rejected it. Diddy has denied all of the accusations leveled against him and pleaded not guilty to all his charges.

    It was previously reported that Diddy was placed on suicide watch and was even refusing to eat . But now the rapper is said to be "focused" on preparing for his trial.

    A source told PEOPLE that Diddy was taken out of suicide watch and has been visited by family members at the detention center. One of Diddy's lawyers said: "He is focused and very strong." They added: "He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19pKpp_0vojXxBz00

    Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Diddy was placed on suicide watch as a preventative measure since Diddy is in shock and his mental state is unclear. According to the U.S Department of Justice National Institute of Corrections, suicide watch is the "supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation."

    Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo said on Wednesday, September 18 that Diddy was being held in the special housing unit, which offers an "extra layer of security." He had asked for Diddy to be transferred to a prison in New Jersey, but the judge ruled that the Bureau of Prisons would make the final decision. The MDC's special housing section is isolated from the rest of the jail population.

    Since the Bureau of Prisons shuttered Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2021, the jail has served as the main federal detention facility in New York City. There have been reports of frequent lockdowns, violent outbursts and an increase in stabbings. MDC has claimed to be “hell on earth” and an “ongoing tragedy.”

    Click here to follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sports and entertainment stories.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Hate Children
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment4 days ago
    Here's the exact time you'll be able to see the moon's 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse
    The Mirror US7 hours ago
    Zookeeper mauled to death by lion in front of horrified visitors after crucial mistake
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    John Amos cause of death revealed as star cremated nine days after death
    The Mirror US5 hours ago
    Ex-WWE star, 39, rushed to hospital after fiancée found him collapsed on floor
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Death row inmate Garcia Glenn White's chilling final words after killing mom and twin teenage girls in Texas
    The Mirror US22 hours ago
    Texas woman 'beats her husband to death' after he ‘hid her Xanax from her'
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Kourtney Kardashian fans outraged as 14-year-old son Mason is filmed using racial slur
    The Mirror US12 hours ago
    Prince William uses 'secret code' with brother Prince Harry despite years-long feud
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Iowa woman who blogged about 'harmful chemicals' poisoned husband with common household item
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    Horrifying moment bull gores woman to death as she crosses square during Spanish town festival
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Woman's 'chaotic' way to cook bacon has people claiming it's the best they've tried
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson10 hours ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Lindsay Lohan looks unrecognizable in brown trench coat as she enjoys family stroll in Paris
    The Mirror US4 hours ago
    Wrinkle free Madonna cozies up to toyboy boyfriend at soccer game on romantic London trip
    The Mirror US17 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy