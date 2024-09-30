P Diddy suicide watch update as rapper is 'focused and strong' after visits from family

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been taken off suicide watch , according to reports.

The hip hop mogul was arrested on Monday, September 16 and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper was denied bail twice and has to stay in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits trial in early October.

Following his arrest, Diddy's attorneys offered the prosecutors $50 million in bond, but prosecutors rejected it. Diddy has denied all of the accusations leveled against him and pleaded not guilty to all his charges.

It was previously reported that Diddy was placed on suicide watch and was even refusing to eat . But now the rapper is said to be "focused" on preparing for his trial.

A source told PEOPLE that Diddy was taken out of suicide watch and has been visited by family members at the detention center. One of Diddy's lawyers said: "He is focused and very strong." They added: "He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial."

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Diddy was placed on suicide watch as a preventative measure since Diddy is in shock and his mental state is unclear. According to the U.S Department of Justice National Institute of Corrections, suicide watch is the "supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation."

Diddy's attorney Marc Agnifilo said on Wednesday, September 18 that Diddy was being held in the special housing unit, which offers an "extra layer of security." He had asked for Diddy to be transferred to a prison in New Jersey, but the judge ruled that the Bureau of Prisons would make the final decision. The MDC's special housing section is isolated from the rest of the jail population.

Since the Bureau of Prisons shuttered Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2021, the jail has served as the main federal detention facility in New York City. There have been reports of frequent lockdowns, violent outbursts and an increase in stabbings. MDC has claimed to be “hell on earth” and an “ongoing tragedy.”

