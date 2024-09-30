Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Mirror US

    Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney told exactly what kind of owners they are by ex-Chelsea star

    By Tom Beattie,

    2 days ago

    Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has praised Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for "doing things properly" as owners of Wrexham after transforming the fortunes of the club.

    The Hollywood duo have masterminded the rise of the Welsh outfit through the EFL pyramid with two promotions since staging a takeover back in 2020. In just under four years, the Red Dragons have gone from being an unfashionable non-league club to boasting a cult following across the globe as a result of their A-List ties.

    Competing in League One for the first time in two decades, Phil Parkinson's men have continued their charge so far this season and they sit in second place in the division at this early stage. Now, former Premier League stalwart Petit has lavished praise upon Reynolds and McElhenney for their efforts at the Racecourse Ground.

    Speaking to Prime Casino , he made a comparison between their achievements in contrast with that of Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital at his old club Chelsea . The outspoken Frenchman said: "Wrexham’s owners are in a completely different world to Chelsea’s owners."

    "I’m a huge fan of Ryan Reynolds as an actor and a person but also as a club owner now," he continued, as he described his admiration for the project at Wrexham. "He has good values alongside Rob McElhenney and they’ve already had two promotions and are even competing to get into the Championship thanks to them.

    "They are doing things properly, step by step, they have the money and the ambition, it’s a dream for their fans and I'm actually quite jealous! They have done great things already and the fans just look delighted. Maybe one day they will sell the club if they get to the Premier League, but it’s been a great story so far."

    Follow us on X for the best and latest in sports news

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4QpP_0vojXkxm00

    After eight games played, the Dragons occupy the final automatic promotion slot in the EFL's third tier, with their latest result a 0-0 draw against Leyton Orient. Head coach Parkinson spoke positively about the point gained on the road, as he reflected: "I don't think you can ever devalue a point on your travels.

    "It is a great point for us with their recent form. Orient have had a really good run - they beat Stockport, I came down on Tuesday and they were really good against Peterborough - and they are a decent team, they finished in the top half of this division last year but we stayed in there."

    Parkinson added: "On your travels, you have got to be resilient. At times, we could have got that extra pass in just to take the sting out of them because when we started doing that, we stretched the pitch and we really looked like the team who could go and win the game."

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Zookeeper mauled to death by lion in front of horrified visitors after crucial mistake
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Who Make The Best Husbands
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment14 days ago
    John Amos cause of death revealed as star cremated nine days after death
    The Mirror US4 hours ago
    Ex-WWE star, 39, rushed to hospital after fiancée found him collapsed on floor
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Here's the exact time you'll be able to see the moon's 'Ring of Fire' solar eclipse
    The Mirror US6 hours ago
    Prince William uses 'secret code' with brother Prince Harry despite years-long feud
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Kourtney Kardashian fans outraged as 14-year-old son Mason is filmed using racial slur
    The Mirror US11 hours ago
    Woman's 'chaotic' way to cook bacon has people claiming it's the best they've tried
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs That Marry For Love
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment8 days ago
    Horrifying moment bull gores woman to death as she crosses square during Spanish town festival
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Tennessee K-9 dog found dead after disappearing during devastating Hurricane Helene floods
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Lindsay Lohan looks unrecognizable in brown trench coat as she enjoys family stroll in Paris
    The Mirror US4 hours ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Wrinkle free Madonna cozies up to toyboy boyfriend at soccer game on romantic London trip
    The Mirror US16 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Therapuss host Jake Shane admits he's 'so impatient' as fans praise him for being 'so real'
    The Mirror US17 hours ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    General Hospital fans react to 'toxic' decades-old couple reuniting during cliffhanger
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Meet The Beautiful Boy Who Has Been Waiting Over 2 Years For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 hours ago
    Tiger Woods sounded blunt warning to Justin Thomas that summed up golf icon
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Unlock stunning hydrangea blooms next spring with these 3 essential autumn care tips
    The Mirror US8 hours ago
    Presidents Cup public spat between two players is golf's latest show of unprofessionalism
    The Mirror US6 hours ago
    Michelle Obama's Hidden Hand: The Untold Story Behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Romance
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Bold and the Beautiful fans question if Taylor is faking heart diagnosis for ulterior motive
    The Mirror US3 hours ago
    Heartbreaking video shows four-year-old Texas boy begging father for bread before he starved to death
    The Mirror US4 hours ago
    Joe Burrow shows true colors as rare locker room behavior comes to light
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy