    • The Mirror US

    Presidents Cup captain going to look at himself in the mirror after Team USA win

    By Joshua Lees,

    2 days ago

    International Team captain Mike Weir has admitted he will have to look back at what he could have done differently following defeat to Team USA at the Presidents Cup.

    An enthralling week in Montreal came to a somewhat comfortable end for the Americans, who won six matches and halved three in the Sunday singles to ensure they won the title for the 10th time in a row. Despite being underdogs, the Internationals more than played their part.

    Having been whitewashed 5-0 on day one, Weir's squad gave Team USA a taste of their own medicine a day later, winning all five matches on Friday to set up an exciting tournament.

    Day three then saw the Americans nudge ahead 11-7 before they showed exactly why they have proved so dominant on the Presidents Cup stage, marching to an 18.5-11.5 win following the singles. For Weir and his team, there was plenty to be proud of, but the Canadian appears to have plenty to reflect on.

    "Of course, I am going to be thinking about things I could have done differently," he told Sky Sports. "It is human nature, when you don't win, you are going to look at yourself in the mirror and see what you could have done differently. No doubt about it. I'll have plenty of time to do that after."

    Weir's honest assessment came after he paid tribute to everyone who had been involved in the International setup, as well as also claiming he feels his team is 'close', having been dominated by Team USA for so long. "It was really an incredible experience," the Canadian claimed.

    Follow the Mirror US on Google News to stay up to date with all the latest news, sport and entertainment stories.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z2DG6_0vocKFKd00

    "Like you said, our whole staff, the players, wives, caddies, support staff, incredible family vibe, and there's a lot of love. The crowds were incredible. They were just so supportive of our guys for all the players. I take a lot away from this. We're close. A lot of these matches were so close.

    "It's disappointing not to get a win. We put our team together to win this thing, and when you don't get a win, it's disappointing, but a lot of great things to take away." Despite taking away positives, the disappointment was clear to see in Weir and his players in their post-tournament press conference.

    "I say just sitting here as a competitor, it's tough," he told reporters. "We all feel -- it's tough to take. It just happened, right; it's a little bit raw. I'll start there. But I just love these guys. I love their fight and what I saw out there today, all week, from the get-go, they battled right to the end. That's all you can ask from the captain is what I asked them to do, and they responded and did that."

