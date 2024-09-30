Barbra Streisand pays tribute to Kris Kristofferson 48 years after they were A Star Is Born lovers

Barbra Streisand has paid a touching tribute to Kris Kristofferson after his death at 88.

The Hollywood legend said she knew Kristofferson was "something special" from the off and knew he was the "perfect choice" for a movie she was developing - A Star Is Born. Kristofferson played the role of troubled rocker John Norman Howard in the 1976 remake opposite Streisand - a role taken on again by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in the 2018 remake.

Sharing a picture of them kissing that was used as the promo poster for the 1976 movie alongside a picture of them reunited on stage in London in 2019, Streisand paid tribute to Kristofferson's extraordinary talent and his charming personality.

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special," the 82-year-old movie icon wrote on Instagram. "Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born.

"In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, 'Evergreen.' For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, 'Lost Inside Of You.' He was as charming as ever, and the audience showered him with applause. It was a joy seeing him receive the recognition and love he so richly deserved. My thoughts go to Kris’ wife, Lisa who I know supported him in every way possible."

Kristofferson died at his home on Maui, Hawaii on Saturday, family spokeswoman Ebie McFarland said in an email. He was 88. McFarland said Kristofferson died peacefully, surrounded by his family. No cause was given. It was three years after he retired from the entertainment business - and he's been remembered by his family in an emotional statement posted on Instagram .

It read: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28 at home. We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all." The statement was signed from the "Family of Kris Kristofferson”, and it added: "The family asks for privacy during this time."

Kris is survived by his wife Lisa, his eight children and seven grandchildren.

He was also remembered by fellow country star Dolly Parton, who performed several duets with Kristofferson over the years. In a post on social media, Dolly wrote: "What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly."

Starting in the late 1960s, the Brownsville, Texas native wrote such classic standards as Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down, Help Me Make it Through the Night, For the Good Times and Me and Bobby McGee. Kristofferson was a singer himself, but many of his songs were best known as performed by others, whether Ray Price crooning For the Good Times or Janis Joplin belting out Me and Bobby McGee.

In 2004, Kristofferson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. The chief executive for the Country Music Hall of Fame, Kyle Young, said: "Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness. He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy."