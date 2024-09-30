Open in App
    Tupac fans are only just realising the emotional meaning behind his rap name

    By Paige Freshwater & Paige Freshwater,

    2 days ago

    He is one of the most influential and greatest rappers of all time - but many of Tupac 's fans have no idea what his name actually means.

    Born Lesane Parish Crooks in Manhattan, Tupac is among the world's best-selling music artists, with over 75 million records sold.

    His lyrics often tackled social injustice and political issues, while maintaining the essence of gangsta rap. Besides music, Tupac also penned poetry and starred in several films. Some of his most popular tracks include Changes, Ghetto Gospel, California Love, Until the End of Time, I Ain't Mad at Cha, and Dear Mama.

    When Tupac was just a year old, his politically active parents decided to change his name from Lesane Parish Crooks to Tupac Amaru Shakur. This led to a fan asking on Quora: "What did Tupac Shakur's name mean? " According to his mother, Afeni Shakur, the new name was intended to immerse him into a "world of culture".

    She reportedly stated: "I wanted him to have the name of revolutionary, Indigenous people in the world. I wanted him to know he was part of a world culture and not just from a neighborhood."

    To accomplish this, she named him after Tupac Amaru II, a descendant of the last Incan ruler, who was executed in Peru in 1781 for leading a revolt against Spanish rule. The name is believed to mean 'royal thing', and 'shining serpent', while his surname, Shakur, translates to 'thankful to god'.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cisyz_0vocJf3C00

    In 1996, Tupac's life was tragically cut short at 25 when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. It would take nearly three decades for Duane "Keefe D" Davis to be arrested and indicted for first-degree murder. A statement on 2Pac's legacy reads: "As Tupac's life and legacy continues to impact, influence and transcend cultures throughout the world."

    Tupac's impact on the music world has been celebrated in various museum exhibits, including the GRAMMY Museum's 2015 exhibit, All Eyez on Me: The Writings of Tupac, and the 2022 immersive experience, Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I'm Free, in Los Angeles. In 2023, FX released the highly acclaimed docu-series, Dear Mama, which explored Tupac's life and relationship with his mother, Afeni.

    One fan noted the significance of Tupac's name, saying: "Tupac Shakur's name has significant meaning rooted in his heritage and cultural identity. His first name, "Tupac," is derived from Tupac Amaru II, an 18th-century revolutionary leader in Peru who fought against Spanish oppression. The name itself is of Incan origin, meaning 'royal' or 'shining serpent'.'"

    Another user chimed in: "Tupac Shakur's name has roots in the Incan Tupac Amaru, meaning "shining serpent. " The name signifies resilience and strength, fitting for the iconic rapper and activist. Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur, chose the name to reflect her connection to her African and Indigenous American heritage and her hopes for her son's impact on the world."

    Keisha Bell
    9h ago
    But Tupac not dead
    jaime kopke
    1d ago
    it's disappointing that others were involved with his demise,that sucks, the truth will prevail.
