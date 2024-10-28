Open in App
    • The Metrowest Daily News

    Family, friends, co-workers honor Bunkie Smith at Framingham memorial bench ceremony

    By Tim Dumas, The MetroWest Daily News,

    2 days ago

    FRAMINGHAM – Wind whipped hair into faces and crumpled personal notes.

    Bunkie’s presence blew all around.

    Long before ribbons of yellow and blue were cut by his grandchildren, a crowd of 50 - family members, co-workers and community leaders - gathered in an appropriate spot Saturday morning: on the grass between two baseball diamonds at Longs Complex.

    They spoke from the heart, choking back tears but also chuckling at certain memories, of the man known as Dad or Grampy or, as a banner proclaimed, “A True Friend to All.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MV1wp_0wP8AWrl00

    Paul ‘Bunkie’ Smith, longtime baseball coach and city employee, died on Sept. 24, 2023 . He was a star athlete at Framingham South and later raised a family while living on Route 135, near Mile 5 of the Boston Marathon course.

    His classmates – one from as far away as Florida – his widow, daughters, sister, granddaughters, fellow coaches and co-workers appeared on a blustery day to pay tribute during a memorial bench ceremony.

    A nearby table displayed pictures and a white pumpkin with the "#13” affixed in gold. Next to the gourd sat slips of paper for writing down memories. Soon, many shared them audibly.

    Framingham Parks and Recreation superintendent of maintenance Chris McGinty, a former co-worker, spoke first. A gust of wind knocked his papers askew, forcing him to refold them more than once before continuing his five-minute speech.

    Rivals play in honor of Bunkie: 'He would be really happy.' Family of 'Bunkie' Smith pays tribute to late Framingham coach

    “He doesn’t like hearing about himself,” someone quipped while McGinty restored his notes.

    After resuming, he spoke about Bunkie’s time on the staff – manicuring baseball fields and clearing the ice at nearby Loring Arena - as well as coaching baseball, refereeing football, his time in the Boston Red Sox organization and his three-sport captaincy at Framingham South.

    McGinty also revealed Bunkie’s senior quote from his South days.

    “It’s a great ability to hide one’s ability,” McGinty said. “I thought about that – and he’s right. He did just that.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43kOQA_0wP8AWrl00

    City Counselor Leslie White Harvey, speaking next, said, “I know him only through his community work with many, many students and kids and families. One of the things I admire is all the work he’s done through all walks of life.”

    One of Bunkie’s daughters, Amanda Haywood, spoke eloquently, confidently and passionately about her father and his ubiquitous mustache and blond hair. Flanked by her own daughters, she recalled Bunkie’s "classic one-liners" - Prince Albert in a can; picking your seat/going to the movies; and a how low firework during a display was met with “his arm must be getting tired!”

    Haywood, on a more serious note, summed up Bunkie’s soft side.

    “His love was evident in the small, everyday things he did for us – showing us how to live a life filled with love, joy and gratitude. He reminded us daily that life’s simple pleasures are what truly matter, and he lived that belief wholeheartedly.”

    Cheryl Smith, Bunkie’s wife of 46 years, kept her words short, thanking the crowd for their support and closing with: “Love and miss you, Bunk. Until we meet again.”

    Joe Lelli, a Framingham South classmate of Bunkie’s and godfather to Lauren Haywood, currently lives in Florida. He was first (of many) to take the mic when Ryan Keohane of Framingham Baseball asked if anyone wanted to come up and speak.

    Lelli recalled their days as flag football teammates and how they had season tickets for then Boston Patriots when they played at Harvard Stadium in 1970.

    “We spent so many great, great times together,” he said, before choking up. “The memories ... I miss ‘em.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OJLTh_0wP8AWrl00

    After the bench’s ribbons were cut – an effort that required many slices – Bunkie’s older sister Barbara agreed to an interview. She did not take the mic and address the gathering, but she spoke just as lovingly as the previous speakers.

    “My father was a coach; we all grew up at the ballpark,” she said. “So, this is perfect.”

    Barbara Smith also talked about her brother’s unusual nickname - “He had relatives that didn’t know his name was Paul,” she said – saying simply that their mother came up with it because he was born on June 17: Bunker Hill Day .

    While she spoke, relatives and friends took turns taking pictures while seated on the complex’s new furniture, located near the snack shack.

    “This bench will serve as a place where we can sit and reflect and feel his presence,” Haywood said during her speech. “Knowing he’s watching over us ... as he always did.”

    Tim Dumas is a multimedia journalist for the Daily News. He can be reached at tdumas@wickedlocal.com. Follow him on Twitter @TimDumas.

    This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Family, friends, co-workers honor Bunkie Smith at Framingham memorial bench ceremony

