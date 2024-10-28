Open in App
    The Metrowest Daily News

    MassWildlife biologist says bears are seeking to fatten up ahead of winter. What to avoid

    By Norman Miller, The MetroWest Daily News,

    2 days ago

    WESTBOROUGH Bears are fattening themselves up for their winter slumber, a state wildlife official said, and that could lead to more interactions with people.

    There are about 4,500 black bears in the state and they're all looking for as much food as they can before they head to their winter dens, according to Mass. Wildlife biologist Meghan Crawford.

    "Most of Massachusetts is what we call bear country particularly in western and central Massachusetts but the population is growing and heading more east all the time," she said. "The fall season is when they're in a state of eating as much as possible because they're preparing to den."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18MfXD_0wP89Fxg00

    Although many people refer to it as "hibernation," that isn't really what bears do, Crawford explained. Rather, they enter a state called "torpor," which is not as deep a sleep as hibernation.

    She said MassWildlife refers to it as going to "den" or "denning." The only animals in Massachusetts that reach a true hibernation state are woodchucks, bats and jumping mice. Other animals, including chipmunks and bears, enter into a state of torpor.

    What do bears eat ahead of winter?

    Bears are omnivores and will eat anything. During this time of year, it would not be unusual to see a bear near trees eating as many acorns as possible. They will also eat any carrion animal carcasses they happen upon, Crawford said.

    'June is peak bear season': MassWildlife biologist offers tips on how to avoid negative interactions

    But bears are also looking for easy food and that's when dangerous interactions with humans can occur.

    "Unfortunately, we're really good at offering easy food up to bears, even if it is unintentional," Crawford said, noting that bird feeders are the No. 1 human-provided food that will attract bears to a backyard.

    "Bird feeders are basically jars of peanut butter for bears," she said. "We ask people to put them away. People want to feed songbirds, but we recommend they plant songbird-friendly plants."

    Backyard chickens, a hobby that many people picked up during the pandemic, is another bounty for bears, Crawford said.

    "Unprotected backyard chickens," she said. "Even a well-designed chicken coop is not enough bears are strong animals. The only effective method is to get a well-maintained electric fence."

    When do bears go to sleep for winter?

    Pregnant bears should begin their winter slumber in the next few weeks, while non-pregnant females and males will find dens later, either in late November or early December, Crawford said.

    However, that is dependent on food sources. Bears typically go to den when food becomes scarce. If food is readily available, they will remain active longer.

    'Protecting their breeding': MassWildlife says mid-winter is a time when coyotes seek mates

    "Bears will skip denning if there are too many food sources available," said Crawford. "We really don't want that. We want them to go to den."

    As for dens, bears are often looking for dry, sheltered spots. That can happen in people's back yards under porches or decks, or even in sheds.

    "We have seen bears in close proximity to people's homes," Crawford said. "I remember an incident where we had a discarded cap from a pickup truck. A female bear with two cubs turned it into their den. The family was aware. They just had to be careful and they kept their dogs on the leashes."

    Crawford said putting up chicken wire over open spaces could be enough to discourage bears from taking up residence in a certain spot.

    Once a bear heads to den for the season, it tends to remain there for about five months. In the spring, they once again begin seeking food.

    "We are always encouraging people to not provide food sources," said Crawford. "Bears will look toward human-associated food when they can."

    Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on X @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

    This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: MassWildlife biologist says bears are seeking to fatten up ahead of winter. What to avoid

