    • The Metrowest Daily News

    Flutie Foundation marks 25 years for event that has raised more than $2M for autism

    By Tom Benoit, The MetroWest Daily News,

    2 days ago

    NATICK — The starting gun fires at 10 a.m. Sunday at MetroWest Medical Center's Leonard Morse Hospital for the 25th running of the Flutie 5k for Autism .

    The race raises money for the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism , which aims to help people and families affected by autism to "live life to the fullest," according to the organization's website. Doug Flutie Jr., who goes by "Dougie," is the autistic son of 1984 Heisman Trophy winner and Natick native Doug Flutie and his wife, Laurie.

    Nick Savarese, executive director of the Flutie Foundation , told the Daily News that it's incredible how far the foundation and the 5k event have come over the years.

    More than 1,200 runners: Flutie 5K event raised more than $65,000 in 2012

    "It shows that we need to keep rising for people with autism and families," Savarese said, adding that registrations for this year's 5k are sold out.

    Besides the Flutie Foundation, dozens of other organizations will be at the race Sunday. Savarese said the foundation allows other charities and organizations to participate in the 5k and raise money.

    "It's really great that people keep wanting to connect to be healthy, fit and raise funds for autism charities and organizations," he said.

    Hospital CEO admires foundation's 'dedication in helping families'

    The race starts and finishes at Leonard Morse Hospital at 67 Union St. in Natick. The hospital serves as MetroWest Medical Center's mental health facility .

    “We are delighted to once again host this special occasion here at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, where the Flutie family had previously lived for years,” said MetroWest Medical Center CEO John Whitlock , in a prepared statement. “As a health care organization, we stand behind and admire the Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism’s dedication in helping families touched by autism to live their lives to the fullest.”

    A 'multi-purpose space': Human services agency will open autism welcoming center at Natick Mall

    This year's events include a 5-kilometer race, a children's fun run, an adaptive division for competitors with disabilities and a new half-5k "run or roll" division.

    Since its first year in 1999, the Flutie 5k has raised more than $2 million to support the foundation's mission. It has attracted thousands of participants, and has spread to several "satellite" races throughout the country, including those in Maine, New York, South Carolina and Utah.

    According to the foundation, the race has transformed into a platform for advocacy, awareness and inclusion.

    Doug Flutie was a star quarterback at Natick High School , graduating in 1981, before playing college football at Boston College and for 21 years professionally. The foundation states that he and Laurie's experience raising a son on the autism spectrum inspired them to help others.

    The Flutie Foundation has distributed more than $19 million to schools and organizations providing clinical therapies, respite services, recreational programs, social skills training, job supports and more for people affected by autism. It also provides education technology tools, adaptive camp scholarships, safety equipment and direct support through its partnerships and special initiatives.

    This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Flutie Foundation marks 25 years for event that has raised more than $2M for autism

