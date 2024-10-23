Framingham licensing board tables Raising Cane's application for food vendor permit

FRAMINGHAM — The city's licensing board has tabled Raising Cane's application for a food vendor's license after commissioners on Monday raised several concerns about the restaurant's operations.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, a Louisiana-based chain that specializes in chicken finger meals , applied for a common victualler license, which included a hearing during Monday's Board of Licensing Commissioners meeting. At that time, commissioners raised concerns about the restaurant's proposed operating hours; its inability thus far to hire a manager; and the fact that no barrier separates the restaurant from an adjacent apartment complex.

Commissioner Alycia DeAngelis raised concerns about the restaurant's proposed operating hours. Raising Cane's is proposing that it be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Adam Caracci, a property development manager for Raising Cane's, said the hours were standard for people working late shifts. However, the Raising Cane's in Marlborough closes at midnight Sunday through Thursday and at 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant's three Boston locations also close at midnight or earlier seven days a week.

In Framingham, owners of a dining establishment must get a sign-off from the mayor to be open between 1 and 6 a.m.

Impact of lighting, managerial vacancy are questioned

Commissioners also raised concerns about the lighting that would be generated from being open after midnight, given the Lord Chesterfield Apartments are directly behind the Raising Cane's building.

The chain also applied for the food vendor's permit without having a manager. Board member Shannon McCullough noted the board has never approved a license without a manager listed, and that the board has a right to review a manager.

Caracci said the chain is actively seeking a general manager and wants to apply for a permit before the holiday season.

McCullough made a motion to table the hearing on Raising Cane's application. The motion was unanimously passed by the five-member licensing board.

News of Raising Cane's coming to Framingham was revealed last fall, when the chain filed planning documents with the city. The new restaurant will be in the parking lot of the former Aegean Restaurant at 253 Cochituate Road (Route 30).

Caracci said the Aegean Restaurant is getting ready for demolition.

Raising Cane's is known for its chicken fingers — the only entrée on its menu. They can be ordered in several ways, and come with sides such as crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. The signature dipping sauce is the chain's "Cane Sauce," which is known for its sweet and tangy flavor.

According to plans filed with the Framingham Planning Board , Raising Cane's 3,500-square-foot location will feature a double drive-through and outdoor seating to serve so-called "Caniacs."

There are seven existing Raising Cane's locations in Massachusetts. Three are in Boston, including a solid-gold restaurant in the downtown, and one each in Marlborough, Metheun, Saugus and Seekonk. Caracci said a Medford restaurant is set to open next week.

In Framingham, there are several other chicken-based fast food establishments on Cochituate Road. There's a Dave's Hot Chicken , which opened in July 2023 in the Route 30 Mall at 341 Cochituate Road; Chick-fil-A (359 Cochituate Road); and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) , at 149 Cochituate Road.

McDonald's and Burger King , both of which serve chicken, also have restaurants on Cochituate Road.

The licensing board next meets on Nov. 4.

