Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Metrowest Daily News

    Framingham licensing board tables Raising Cane's application for food vendor permit

    By Tom Benoit, The MetroWest Daily News,

    2 days ago

    FRAMINGHAM — The city's licensing board has tabled Raising Cane's application for a food vendor's license after commissioners on Monday raised several concerns about the restaurant's operations.

    Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, a Louisiana-based chain that specializes in chicken finger meals , applied for a common victualler license, which included a hearing during Monday's Board of Licensing Commissioners meeting. At that time, commissioners raised concerns about the restaurant's proposed operating hours; its inability thus far to hire a manager; and the fact that no barrier separates the restaurant from an adjacent apartment complex.

    Commissioner Alycia DeAngelis raised concerns about the restaurant's proposed operating hours. Raising Cane's is proposing that it be open from 9 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WM0FE_0wIODeqU00

    Help wanted: Raising Cane's Framingham restaurant seeks managers for planned 2025 opening

    Adam Caracci, a property development manager for Raising Cane's, said the hours were standard for people working late shifts. However, the Raising Cane's in Marlborough closes at midnight Sunday through Thursday and at 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant's three Boston locations also close at midnight or earlier seven days a week.

    In Framingham, owners of a dining establishment must get a sign-off from the mayor to be open between 1 and 6 a.m.

    Impact of lighting, managerial vacancy are questioned

    Commissioners also raised concerns about the lighting that would be generated from being open after midnight, given the Lord Chesterfield Apartments are directly behind the Raising Cane's building.

    The chain also applied for the food vendor's permit without having a manager. Board member Shannon McCullough noted the board has never approved a license without a manager listed, and that the board has a right to review a manager.

    Caracci said the chain is actively seeking a general manager and wants to apply for a permit before the holiday season.

    McCullough made a motion to table the hearing on Raising Cane's application. The motion was unanimously passed by the five-member licensing board.

    Raising Cane's seeks winter opening in Framingham

    News of Raising Cane's coming to Framingham was revealed last fall, when the chain filed planning documents with the city. The new restaurant will be in the parking lot of the former Aegean Restaurant at 253 Cochituate Road (Route 30).

    Caracci said the Aegean Restaurant is getting ready for demolition.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkE1N_0wIODeqU00

    Raising Cane's is known for its chicken fingers the only entrée on its menu. They can be ordered in several ways, and come with sides such as crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. The signature dipping sauce is the chain's "Cane Sauce," which is known for its sweet and tangy flavor.

    According to plans filed with the Framingham Planning Board , Raising Cane's 3,500-square-foot location will feature a double drive-through and outdoor seating to serve so-called "Caniacs."

    'Serving the Caniacs': A hit in Marlborough, Raising Cane's plans Framingham restaurant

    There are seven existing Raising Cane's locations in Massachusetts. Three are in Boston, including a solid-gold restaurant in the downtown, and one each in Marlborough, Metheun, Saugus and Seekonk. Caracci said a Medford restaurant is set to open next week.

    In Framingham, there are several other chicken-based fast food establishments on Cochituate Road. There's a Dave's Hot Chicken , which opened in July 2023 in the Route 30 Mall at 341 Cochituate Road; Chick-fil-A (359 Cochituate Road); and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) , at 149 Cochituate Road.

    McDonald's and Burger King , both of which serve chicken, also have restaurants on Cochituate Road.

    The licensing board next meets on Nov. 4.

    This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Framingham licensing board tables Raising Cane's application for food vendor permit

    Related Search

    Food vendor licensingFast foodRaising caneRestaurant managementKentucky Fried chickenBurger King

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Better Fancy
    2d ago
    That is some nasty chicken.. that chicken is for a certain group of folks…..
    maryryan100
    2d ago
    The Aegean will be demolished. I enjoyed that restaurant so much. 😔
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Hidden Tunnels Of Boston: Revolutionary War Passages Found
    touristsecrets.com4 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy