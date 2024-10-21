Two people rescued from overturned car in Framingham; Marlborough man charged

FRAMINGHAM — Police officers and firefighters are being credited with rescuing two people early Sunday who were trapped in an overturned car that was partially submerged in water after a crash.

The driver of the vehicle — Esdras Gonzalez, 21, of Marlborough — faces charges after the 12:46 a.m. crash on Salem End Road, police told the Daily News.

According to a press release from the Framingham Police Department , officers responded to Salem End Road for a call about an overturned vehicle in the water. When they arrived, they found the driver, Gonzalez, out of the car, police spokeswoman Lt. Rachel Mickens said.

However, there were two other people still inside the vehicle, which was submerged in waist-deep water, police said in the release.

"Officer (Connor) MacLeod made his way down a steep hill and waded into the water, where he recognized that two individuals were inside the vehicle, unable to escape," police said. "Despite mud, water and damage to the vehicle, Officer MacLeod was able to open the front door and free one of the passengers."

The second passenger was in the backseat, but above the waterline. MacLeod and other officers could not free that person. They waited for the Framingham Fire Department to arrive. According to the release, firefighters used the Jaws of Life tool to cut the vehicle open and retrieve the remaining passenger.

Two passengers brought to hospital, driver faces charges

Both passengers were transported to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester to be treated for their injuries.

"The Framingham Police Department applauds the heroic actions of our midnight shift and the Framingham Fire Department at the scene of a single-vehicle crash over the weekend," police said.

Mickens said it's unclear what led to the crash. A witness told police they saw the car flip in the air.

After an investigation that involved field sobriety tests, police allege that Gonzalez was drunk. They have charged him with operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor and driving to endanger. They also cited him for a marked-lanes violation.

During Gonzalez's arraignment Monday in Framingham District Court , Judge Michael Callahan released him without bail. He is due back in court on Dec. 16 for a pretrial conference.

Gonzalez's lawyer, Darren Sloan, could not be reached for comment.

