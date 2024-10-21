New Hopkinton town manager cites debt limit, drinking water as key policy issues

HOPKINTON — After being officially hired during the summer, Town Manager Elaine Lazarus is settling in to her new role.

Back in July, Lazarus was unanimously chosen to become Hopkinton's next town manager . Several Select Board members pointed to her 32 years with the town as a key asset.

"I'm really grateful to have this opportunity here in Hopkinton, just very grateful and looking forward to the good times and the challenges, both," Lazarus told the Daily News during a recent interview.

Before becoming assistant town manager in 2020, Lazarus was director of land use and town operations (2016-20) and director of land use, planning and permitting (2010-16). She became interim town manager in April after the departure of longtime Town Manager Norman Khumalo .

She began in Hopkinton as a town planner in 1992.

Lazarus previously held municipal positions in Charlton, Dudley, Wellesley and Boston.

Looking ahead, Lazarus said many challenges are ahead for Hopkinton.

The town is very close to its debt limit, caused by a rapidly growing population and new building projects, including schools.

"Building projects cost money, and so the town is close to its debt limit and so that limits the ability to fund other capital improvements," Lazarus said.

In addition, climate change is causing town officials to talk about resiliency in the future and redundancy in its infrastructure to withstand changes.

On top of this, town residents have been critical of town officials over the past few months, stemming from the situation involving former Police Sgt. Timothy Brennan .

Brennan, who now works for the Milford Police Department , was fired in February by the Select Board after an investigation concluded he knew about — but did not report — former Deputy Police Chief John "Jay" Porter's child rape allegations. During a public hearing in January, Brennan said he helped Porter's accuser come forward, but the now-adult woman would not corroborate Brennan's story.

Following the first public hearing, the Hopkinton Police Department posted documents from the investigation and inadvertently leaked the accuser's first name and other identifying information.

In response to uneasy feelings from residents, Lazarus said better communication is the key.

"If people can talk with each other, regardless of their viewpoint on anything, that's really important," she said. "As long we keep talking to each other and meeting with each other and exchanging ideas, I think we all have common goals, I think people may just disagree on how to get there. I think that's important for me is communication. Everyone has a valid point."

Hopkinton has changed quite a bit since Lazarus arrived in 1992.

Lazarus said that when she first came to Hopkinton, the population was about 9,000 people, but now it's more than 19,000. In addition, there's been more growth and development while keeping its character thanks to the town's focus on open space preservation.

However, Lazarus said growth won't continue at the same pace, because there isn't as much available land as there was 20 years ago.

"It's still a desirable place to build and to live, I think because of the location, and because it's a beautiful community with a good school system, there will always be development pressure," she said. "But I think the availability of land will limit that."

Lazarus points to how town is addressing clean drinking water

Looking ahead, Lazarus said clean drinking water is a priority. The discovery of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — long-lasting chemicals that studies have shown can lead to harmful health effects in humans and animals — in town wells, led to the construction of a temporary PFAS filtration system. Lazarus explained this keeps the town in compliance with state standards for now, but other restrictions are coming in the future.

Officials are also looking at connecting to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority , which already serves Ashland, Framingham, Marlborough, Northborough, Southborough and Wellesley in various capacities.

Lazarus is happy to see people at Town Hall, and likes it when they show up at her door to say hello.

"Nothing we do here, we can do by ourselves," she said. "We have to do it with each other. I really enjoy working in this community, I've stayed here for a long time because I love Hopkinton... I just want to foster that sense of openness and friendliness and that we are willing to work together."

A search for a new assistant town manager is ongoing.

