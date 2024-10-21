Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Metrowest Daily News

    New Hopkinton town manager cites debt limit, drinking water as key policy issues

    By Tom Benoit, The MetroWest Daily News,

    2 days ago

    HOPKINTON — After being officially hired during the summer, Town Manager Elaine Lazarus is settling in to her new role.

    Back in July, Lazarus was unanimously chosen to become Hopkinton's next town manager . Several Select Board members pointed to her 32 years with the town as a key asset.

    "I'm really grateful to have this opportunity here in Hopkinton, just very grateful and looking forward to the good times and the challenges, both," Lazarus told the Daily News during a recent interview.

    Before becoming assistant town manager in 2020, Lazarus was director of land use and town operations (2016-20) and director of land use, planning and permitting (2010-16). She became interim town manager in April after the departure of longtime Town Manager Norman Khumalo .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWvo1_0wFK0Lz600

    Lazarus' contract: Hopkinton's new town manager has three-year pact

    She began in Hopkinton as a town planner in 1992.

    Lazarus previously held municipal positions in Charlton, Dudley, Wellesley and Boston.

    Hopkinton's town manager outlines her goals for the town

    Looking ahead, Lazarus said many challenges are ahead for Hopkinton.

    The town is very close to its debt limit, caused by a rapidly growing population and new building projects, including schools.

    "Building projects cost money, and so the town is close to its debt limit and so that limits the ability to fund other capital improvements," Lazarus said.

    In addition, climate change is causing town officials to talk about resiliency in the future and redundancy in its infrastructure to withstand changes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cq08D_0wFK0Lz600

    On top of this, town residents have been critical of town officials over the past few months, stemming from the situation involving former Police Sgt. Timothy Brennan .

    Brennan, who now works for the Milford Police Department , was fired in February by the Select Board after an investigation concluded he knew about — but did not report — former Deputy Police Chief John "Jay" Porter's child rape allegations. During a public hearing in January, Brennan said he helped Porter's accuser come forward, but the now-adult woman would not corroborate Brennan's story.

    'She's already doing it': Hopkinton Select Board names Lazarus to become town manager

    Following the first public hearing, the Hopkinton Police Department posted documents from the investigation and inadvertently leaked the accuser's first name and other identifying information.

    In response to uneasy feelings from residents, Lazarus said better communication is the key.

    "If people can talk with each other, regardless of their viewpoint on anything, that's really important," she said. "As long we keep talking to each other and meeting with each other and exchanging ideas, I think we all have common goals, I think people may just disagree on how to get there. I think that's important for me is communication. Everyone has a valid point."

    Manager predicts lack of available land will slow growth

    Hopkinton has changed quite a bit since Lazarus arrived in 1992.

    Lazarus said that when she first came to Hopkinton, the population was about 9,000 people, but now it's more than 19,000. In addition, there's been more growth and development while keeping its character thanks to the town's focus on open space preservation.

    U.S. Census: Hopkinton saw one of the bigger population surges in the state

    However, Lazarus said growth won't continue at the same pace, because there isn't as much available land as there was 20 years ago.

    "It's still a desirable place to build and to live, I think because of the location, and because it's a beautiful community with a good school system, there will always be development pressure," she said. "But I think the availability of land will limit that."

    Lazarus points to how town is addressing clean drinking water

    Looking ahead, Lazarus said clean drinking water is a priority. The discovery of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) — long-lasting chemicals that studies have shown can lead to harmful health effects in humans and animals — in town wells, led to the construction of a temporary PFAS filtration system. Lazarus explained this keeps the town in compliance with state standards for now, but other restrictions are coming in the future.

    Officials are also looking at connecting to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority , which already serves Ashland, Framingham, Marlborough, Northborough, Southborough and Wellesley in various capacities.

    New filtration system: Hopkinton is latest to find elevated PFAS in drinking water

    Lazarus is happy to see people at Town Hall, and likes it when they show up at her door to say hello.

    "Nothing we do here, we can do by ourselves," she said. "We have to do it with each other. I really enjoy working in this community, I've stayed here for a long time because I love Hopkinton... I just want to foster that sense of openness and friendliness and that we are willing to work together."

    A search for a new assistant town manager is ongoing.

    This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: New Hopkinton town manager cites debt limit, drinking water as key policy issues

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 hours ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 hours ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post28 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    OPINION | Jacksonville’s approach to state homeless law will lead to court battles
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy