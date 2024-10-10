Hopkinton's Darian Leo created summer youth running camp, raised $1,500 for school team

The next wave of runners may have run through your neighborhood. Or at least in Darian Leo’s backyard.

The Hopkinton High junior spent a good portion of his summer creating a youth running camp from scratch. He produced a website, a promotional flyer and a daily plan for two one-week sessions.

And when the demand for slots exceeded his expectations, Leo recruited his classmates to serve as counselors.

“It was a lot of work, but it paid off in the end,” he said Wednesday afternoon after he placed third overall in his team’s dual meet victory at Holliston High School.

The Hiller 24 Cross Country Running Camp attracted 10 runners in grades 5-8 for one week in July and another in August. The two-hour sessions included a warm-up routine, a short jog, stretching and flexibility exercises, a longer run, an educational section (why stretching is important, for example) and games at the end.

The camps were held in Leo’s Legacy Farms North neighborhood and helped raise more than $1,500 for Hopkinton High’s cross country program. (The cost was $125 for one session or $225 for both).

“At first, I thought it would have to be a really small thing, maybe close to a one-on-one session or maybe two kids and I would be the only (counselor),” he said, “but once the website got set up and I saw the interest for it, I knew I needed help.”

He reached out to his Hiller teammates to form a camp staff: fellow juniors Jack Desrochers, Vibhu Kotamreddy, Jack Heaton and Gavin Scott. Each one pointed to the 3-kilometer run through neighborhood roads at the end of each week as a highlight.

“I was happy to be a part of it when Darian reached out to me,” Desrochers said. “Working with kids has been fun for me. It’s good to look out for young prospects and future Hillers.”

“Running with the kids, that was probably the best part,” Kotamreddy said. “Seeing them achieve their goals.”

Heaton, who took up running during his freshman year, said he was glad to help the youngsters maybe catch the running bug.

“I just liked going on runs with the kids. I wish I got into running when I was a little younger,” he said. “It was just fun to run with them.”

Leo received help in putting a daily plan together from Hopkinton boys cross country coach Laura McKenzie before taking the lead from there.

“Darian put a lot of thought and time into creating the program,” McKenzie said. “I was truly impressed with the quality of his daily plans, his website and his promotional flyer.”

The final day of camp also included an awards ceremony in Leo’s driveway – a positive ending to a week of fun and runs.

“It was great to run with the kids and see them improve,” Scott said. “It was also fun to play games with them at the end of each day. It was a really great time.”

The group is already planning on another camp for next summer. With improvements. But with a solid base to work from.

“Next year we have a lot more ideas to make it better,” Leo said. “Maybe a new location, longer days. We have a lot more ideas planned for the kids. As they’re learning to run, we’re also learning to know what’s going to be better for the kids as they keep running.”

Hopkinton sweeps dual meet at Holliston

Both Hopkinton cross country teams improved to 4-0 in the Tri-Valley League with victories at Holliston’s 5K course on a sunny afternoon. Senior Stephen Leighton set the course record by winning the boys’ race in 16 minutes, 25 seconds. Holliston’s Maxwell Harrington placed second 10 seconds later.

Leo, Cam Arnold, Matt Fitzgibbons and Scott all finished in the top seven for the Hillers. Leighton usually runs with Sean Finnegan, but the junior was ill Wednesday and unable to run.

“I just went out and raced,” Leighton. “It was the first time this season I was out there by myself. I felt great.”

After Hopkinton’s 22-37 win, the girls took off and the trio of Elyse Srodawa, Bridgid Cavanaugh and Malia Grant finished 1-2-3 in a 21-37 victory.

Srodawa, a senior, hadn’t run at Holliston in the past due to an illness her freshman year.

“I tried to have fun with it,” Srodawa said. “I didn’t really view it as competition. Us and Holliston have always been really close in indoor track and everything. We’ve always seen it as, ‘we’re not really here to win against you today.’ It’s more of a fun experience.”

After Hopkinton’s three finishers crossed the line in a quick clump, three Holliston runners – Annabelle Lynch, Maggie Kuchman and Tea Stucchi – followed shortly after.

Both Hiller teams are closing in on TVL titles with only a meet at Westwood on Oct. 30 remaining.

Tim Dumas is a multimedia journalist for the Daily News. He can be reached at tdumas@wickedlocal.com. Follow him on Twitter @TimDumas.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Hopkinton's Darian Leo created summer youth running camp, raised $1,500 for school team