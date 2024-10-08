Ashland couple accused of illegally voting in N.H. are now due in court Nov. 21

CONCORD, N.H. — An Ashland couple accused of illegally voting in several New Hampshire elections while residing in Massachusetts have waived their first court appearance.

Joshua Urovitch, 56, and his wife Lisa Urovitch, 54, were scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Merrimack Superior Court in Concord. However, they waived their arraignments and are now due in court for the first time on Nov. 21 for a dispositional conference.

The couple's lawyer, James Rosenberg, could not be reached for comment.

A dispositional conference is a method used in New Hampshire courts to bring the two sides together to "facilitate meaningful discussion and early resolution of a case," according to New Hampshire state law .

Authorities say this couple voted in New Hampshire while living in Ashland, Mass.

During the conference, possible plea agreements are discussed and if the prosecutors do not intend to make a plea offer, they have to notify the court 14 days prior to the hearing. If no plea agreement is reached, the case goes to trial, according to state law.

The couple were indicted last month, with each charged with three counts of unlawful voting. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office , the pair voted in three New Hampshire elections — the general election in November 2020 and November 2022, and a Concord school district election, also in 2022.

The Attorney General's Office said the pair actually resided on Arrowhead Circle in Ashland. Joshua Urovitch bought that home in 2011. News reports said Lisa Urovitch has owned a condo in Concord, New Hampshire, since 2007.

According to the Ashland Town Clerk's Office , the couple were not registered to vote in Massachusetts until 2023.

