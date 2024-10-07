Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Metrowest Daily News

    Homes in Middlesex County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    Newly released data from Realtor.com for July shows that potential buyers and sellers in Middlesex County saw houses sell for lower than the previous month's median sales price of $810,000.

    The median home sold for $789,750, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. That means July, the most recent month for which figures are available, was down 2.5% from June.

    Compared to July 2023, the median home sales price was up 3.3% at $789,750 compared to $764,900.

    Realtor.com sources sales data from real estate deeds, resulting in a few months' delay in up-to-date data. The statistics don't include homes currently listed for sale, and aren't directly comparable to listings data.

    Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.metrowestdailynews.com .

    Looking only at single-family homes, the $850,000 median selling price in Middlesex County was down 3.6% in July from $882,000 the month prior. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes was up 1.2% from a median of $840,000.

    Three hundred eighty-three single family homes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 328 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in July 2023.

    Condominiums and townhomes decreased by 1.5% in sales price during July to a median of $650,000 from $660,000 in June. Compared to July 2023, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes was up 3.2% from $630,000. One hundred sixteen​ condominiums or townhomes sold for $1 million or more during the month, compared to 64 recorded transactions of at least $1 million in July 2023.

    In July, the number of recorded sales in Middlesex County rose by 11.1% since July 2023 from 1,365 to 1,516. All residential home sales totaled to $1.5 billion.

    In Massachusetts, homes sold at a median of $632,737 during July, down 1.1% from $640,000 in June. There were 6,197 recorded sales across the state during July, up 3.2% from 6,005 recorded sales in July 2023.

    The total value of recorded residential home sales in Massachusetts decreased by 12.2% from $6 billion in June to $5.3 billion this July.

    Out of all residential home sales in Massachusetts, 19.78% of homes sold for at least $1 million in July, up from 17.39% in July 2023.

    Sales prices of single-family homes across Massachusetts decreased by 1.8% from a median of $666,091 in June to $654,214 in July. Since July 2023, the sales price of single-family homes across the state was up 7.2% from $610,036.

    Across the state, the sales price of condominiums and townhomes rose 0.9% from a median of $569,875 in June to $574,983 during July. The median sales price of condominiums and townhomes is up 6.5% from the median of $540,000 in July 2023.

    The median home sales price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. The median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average sales price, which would mean taking the sum of all sales prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high sale.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Homes in Middlesex County sold for lower prices recently: See how much here

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida, but risks ease in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today50 minutes ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida15 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy