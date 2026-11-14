This was written by staff at the nonprofit newsroom EdSource. It was republished by The Mendocino Voice in partnership with EdSourceto bring relevant education news to Mendocino County readers. Learn more about EdSourcehere.

As California schools continue to grapple with the role of artificial intelligence in schools, the state’s Department of Education encouraged teachers and school leaders to responsibly incorporate the technology into their classrooms.

“Striking the balance of use versus abuse is our ultimate responsibility,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said at a Monday summit hosted by the state education department. “That’s the conversation that we have to have as it relates to AI. How do we get all the main benefits and all the tools that it can provide, but it shouldn’t be a reason that students stop thinking, stop writing, stop researching.”

He said that, in some cases, students have used the technology to circumvent learning, but educators and policymakers need to learn how to responsibly incorporate AI into their teaching to students’ benefit.

During Monday’s summit, education technology leaders and school officials offered examples of how AI can support student learning and how districts can provide students with equitable access to AI tools.

“My biggest worry is that we’re going to gatekeep our most vulnerable students from using this technology, and then the kids up in the suburbs are going to be mastering it,” said Casey Cuny, who was selected as the California Teacher of the Year in 2024. Cuny is also founder and CEO of the Whit.ai app, which focuses on integrating technology in education.

Thurmond, who will leave at the end of the year after serving two terms as the state superintendent, said that AI will never replace a teacher. The department has released guidance to schools on the safe and effective use of AI in classrooms, but he said state officials and school leaders must ensure AI tools are not misused or abused.

Sonal Patel, the program director for digital learning at the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools, said some districts are already incorporating AI in K-12 classrooms. At Fontana Unified School District, students have been using AI tools to support peer education in math, Patel said.

She also said that districts are in the process of having serious conversations about whether to keep Google AI tools accessible to students after the company announced last week that it would shut off access to its popular search feature if schools opt out of artificial intelligence.

“Those are conversations that we’re talking about through the data privacy lens, about whether the districts should enable it, considering the new circumstances and how we ensure guided learning builds the student’s thinking, rather than simply delivering those answers,” Patel said.

This article first appeared in EdSource here.