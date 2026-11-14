FORT BRAGG, CA., 11/14/26 — A sailboat carrying about 400 gallons of diesel sank at a dock in Noyo Harbor, and a sheen was seen on the water, state spill officials said Friday.

A sheen is a rainbow-colored shimmer on the surface of the water. The Office of Spill Prevention and Response, part of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, posted the news on Facebook on Friday, Nov. 13, at 6:44 p.m. The office goes by OSPR. It said its response team was responding to the boat.

A sunken sailboat lies inside a ring of containment boom and absorbent booms at a dock in Noyo Harbor in Mendocino County on Nov. 13. The word “BREEZY” is visible on the submerged hull; the agency did not name the boat. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife Office of Spill Prevention and Response)

Divers were working to plug possible leaks, the agency said. Plans to refloat the boat and remove it were underway.

One of two photos with the post shows a diver in the water next to the masts of the sunken boat. Three men watch from the dock. One wears a California Department of Fish and Wildlife jacket.

The second photo shows the sunken sailboat inside a ring of floating barriers. Some are containment booms, which slows the spread of oil and keeps it in one place. Others are absorbent booms, long tubes that soak up oil. The agency said these “will be monitored and adjusted as needed.”

The agency didn’t name the boat or its owner. In the second photo, the word “BREEZY” is visible on the submerged hull.

“No visibly oiled wildlife,” the post said.