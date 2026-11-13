Photo by Trisha Lambert of Ukiah

A tree named Persephone stands in the smoke after the first burn of the season at Greenfield Ranch west of Ukiah in Mendocino County, Calif., on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. Photographer Trisha Lambert said they help protect Persephone and honor her presence on the land by using good fire to remove fallen fuels and other debris that surrounded her.

Each week, we feature reader-submitted photos or videos taken anywhere in Mendocino County as part of the “Your Mendocino” series. Submit an entry using this form here.