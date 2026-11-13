FORT BRAGG, CA., 11/13/26 — Fort Bragg police have arrested a man in an attempted murder case on West Street, a Fort Bragg police department sergeant confirmed Friday.

“We have made an arrest in the case,” Sgt. David Franco, the watch commander on duty Friday morning, told the Mendocino Voice by phone. He said he could not say more because the investigation is not finished.

“There’s still a lot of investigation happening right now,” he said. Officers are “processing a lot of evidence.”

The department’s records identify the man as William Gonzalez Carballo, 24, of Fort Bragg. Officers arrested him at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Street.

The report lists five felonies: attempted murder, mayhem, false imprisonment with violence, criminal threats and injuring a spouse, live-in partner or dating partner.

Mayhem is the term California uses when a person is accused of maiming or disfiguring someone.

Franco could not say what happened, where it happened or who was hurt. The booking report does not say either. More information could come Monday, according to Franco.

Officers booked Gonzalez Carballo at the Fort Bragg station and sent him to the Mendocino County jail, where he was booked at 2:37 a.m. Thursday, jail records show. His bond is $1 million. The jail lists the attempted murder count as first degree.

The Mendocino County district attorney decides which charges to file in court.