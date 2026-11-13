FORT BRAGG, CA., 11/13/26 — If water is a worry for seeping into your house, garage or shop when it rains hard, the city of Fort Bragg has sand for sandbags behind the Fort Bragg Fire Station, 141 N. Main St.

Bags are at the station too. They are first-come, first-served, while supplies last, the city said in a press release Friday. More bags are for sale at Mendo Mill and Rossi Building Materials.

The National Weather Service forecast for Fort Bragg calls for showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Rain is forecast to start again after 10 p.m. Saturday. The forecast says 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible Saturday night and another 1 to 2 inches is possible Sunday.

The city’s advice is to set sandbags out before heavy rain begins, in the places where water may enter your buildings.

Public Works crews spent the fall clearing storm drains, the release says. Leaves are still falling, and they can block the drains again. The city asks residents to keep leaves, yard waste and other debris out of streets and gutters. Yard waste goes in the green waste bin.

The city also asks people to leave storm drain covers in place, and not to step into the road or into moving water to clear debris.

To report a clogged storm drain, call Public Works at 707-961-2827 during business hours, or police dispatch at 707-964-0200. For an emergency, call 911.

The release lists other steps to take before the rain:

Clear leaves and debris from the gutters, downspouts and drains on your own property.

Secure patio furniture, umbrellas, garbage bins and other loose items before strong winds arrive.

Keep flashlights, batteries, charged phones and essential supplies ready in case the power goes out. Run a generator outdoors, well away from doors, windows and vents.

On the road, slow down and leave extra following distance. Never drive or walk through a flooded road.

Stay away from downed power lines and call 911 to report them.

The city says it posts its own updates at FortBraggCA.gov, and that during an emergency the Fort Bragg Police Department’s Facebook page carries timely information. For road conditions, the release gives the Caltrans line, 800-427-7623.