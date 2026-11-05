Acorn Day at Ukiah’s Grace Hudson Museum Saturday

UKIAH, CA., 11/5/26 — Three consecutive activities featuring acorns are presented by the Grace Hudson Museum Saturday afternoon, Nov. 7. Acorn Day is meant to deepen people’s knowledge of—and personal acquaintance with—this important California Indian food.

Yurok tribal member Dakota Perez Gonzalez discusses sudden oak death and how it can be halted during Acorn Day at the Grace Hudson Museum in Ukiah, Calif. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. (Grace Hudson Museum via Bay City News)

Activities start at 1 p.m. with a screening of a rare 20-minute film, “The Beautiful Tree.” Presented by Eric Wilder of the Kashia Band of Pomo Indians, this 1964 film features Essie Parrish demonstrating how to harvest acorns, process them into mush, and make acorn bread. Essie, Eric’s grandmother, was a renowned basket weaver, healer, and spiritual leader. Following the screening, Eric will discuss the film.

At 2 p.m., Dakota Perez Gonzalez, Yurok Tribal Member and also of Pomo descent, will discuss what sudden oak death is and how it can be stopped. And at 2:30 p.m., Patty Franklin, Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians, will demonstrate how to make acorn bread and also share about acorn processing. Visitors will be able to try samples.

The program, from 1:00-4:00 p.m., is included with museum admission at Grace Hudson Museum, 431 S. Main St., Ukiah.