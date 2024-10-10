M/I Homes Buys Nearly 125 Acres In Mooresville for New Community

M/I Homes of Charlotte has closed on the purchase of 123.5 acres off Reinhardt Road in Mooresville for its newest community, Cambrey Pointe.



The community of 313 lots will include 201 single-family homes from M/I Homes’ Signature Homes series and 112 townhomes. Development of the site is anticipated to begin in late 2024, with sales opening in first quarter 2026. The community is just down the road from Selma Berke Middle School. Community amenities will include a pool and cabana, playground, and parks.



Single-family homes at Cambrey Pointe will feature two stories with open-concept layouts across the main level. Depending on the plan selected, buyers can choose from four to six bedrooms and up to five bathrooms. Square footage will range from more than 2,300 to nearly 3,900 square feet. All plans come with a two-car garage.



Townhomes will range from 1,963 to 2,336 square feet, with up to four bedrooms and up to 3 baths, depending on the plan. One plan comes with a three-story option. All plans include garages.



“Mooresville continues to be one of the most sought-after submarkets in the country, and we are extremely excited about this opportunity,” says George Schulmeyer, area president of M/I Homes in Charlotte. Cambrey Pointe is located at 528 Rinehardt Road, two miles from the intersection of Highway 150 and I-77.



In other Lake Norman news:



-M/I Homes is now selling at Whitaker Pointe in Huntersville. This community offers 133 homesites with a variety of unique floorplans, including one that includes five bedrooms and five baths. Prices start at $531,990. Whitaker Pointe is located at 7602 Oliver Hager Road in Huntersville.



- Sale homes have also begun at Spring Grove in Huntersville. This community will have 124 single family homes, with square footage ranging from 2,364 to 3,889 square feet. Homes include a 2- or 3-car garage and feature up to 5 bedrooms. Amenities will include a community garden, dog park, open green areas and walking paths with benches throughout. Prices start at $562,990. Spring Grove is located at 1104 Yellow Springs Drive Huntersville 28078.



About M/I Homes



M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 140,000 homes. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Ft. Myers/Naples, Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.

