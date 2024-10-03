Open in App
    Mungo Homes Marks 70th Anniversary with Top Workplace Honors and Expanded Giving

    By Staff Report,

    2 days ago

    Mungo Homes is celebrating its 70th anniversary with numerous top workplace honors and expanding its charitable efforts through the Mungo Homes Foundation.

    Since its founding by Michael J. Mungo in 1954, Mungo Homes has prioritized employee satisfaction and community impact. This approach has earned the company national and local recognition for its exceptional workplace culture. Mungo Homes’ 2024 accolades include:



    • #5 Top Workplace in the U.S. (500-999 employees): Recognized in a national survey by Energage and USA TODAY based on employee feedback. More than 2,200 companies participated in the survey nationwide.






    • #2 Top Workplace in South Carolina: Ranked among companies with 300+ employees by Charleston Business, Columbia Business Monthly, and Greenville Business Magazine.






    • #11 Best Places to Work in Raleigh: Honored by the Triangle Business Journal among medium-sized companies.






    • Top Workplace Class of 2024 in Richmond: Recognized by the Richmond Times Dispatch among over 1,700 organizations participating in employee surveys.




    “Company culture comes first for us. It is non-negotiable,” said CEO Steven Mungo. “We provide an environment where team members can flourish, be successful, and feel a part of a family. This recognition is proof that we don’t just talk the talk. It brings me such joy to come to work every day and be among like-minded people who focus on our mission: ‘To serve so that others are empowered to thrive,’ whether it’s serving a fellow team member, a buyer, or our community at large.”

    Mungo Homes also continues to build on its commitment to philanthropy through the Mungo Homes Foundation. The Foundation provides support for economic, education, health, housing, and emergency hardship needs in communities across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. With an emphasis on housing insecurity, the company recently broke ground on the first
    Michael’s House project, a home honoring the legacy of Michael J. Mungo where net proceeds benefit a local charity with a similar focus. Mungo Homes and trade partners will donate or provide, at cost, labor and materials for the home’s construction. Once completed, the net proceeds of the home in Lexington, SC will directly benefit St. Andrews Village, a partnership between the United Way of the Midlands and Homeless No More , a local nonprofit dedicated to stabilizing, sheltering, and housing vulnerable families.

    "We’ve always believed that giving back is the most important part of our success as a company," said Mungo. "Through Michael’s House and the Mungo Homes Foundation, we are able to make meaningful contributions to the communities that have supported us for 70 years."


    The Mungo family started building new homes in Columbia, South Carolina, in 1954 and now builds in nine Markets throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia. While still family-run today with Steven Mungo as CEO, Mungo Homes proudly became part of the Berkshire-Hathaway family of companies in 2018 and remains dedicated to creating quality, comfortable spaces for you to call home. While Mungo Homes has won countless awards on local, state, and national levels including America’s Best Builder 2012 by Builder magazine, the National Green Advocate of the Year, and the National Housing Quality Award, what makes us most proud is the many letters and emails we receive from homeowners saying how much they love their home. In addition, Mungo Homes has a long tradition of improving the communities where it builds. Through the Mungo Homes Foundation, it provides economic, educational, health, housing, and emergency hardship support to charitable organizations. A portion of each home sold is invested in the local community. Mungo Homes sold more than 3,800 homes across the footprint in 2023, with revenue topping $1.4B.

