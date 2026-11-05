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Gavin Newsom Issues Commutations for All 548 Californians Facing Execution
By Apu Gomes/Getty Images,5 days ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom today moved to commute the death sentences of all 548 people facing execution in the state, allowing them to instead serve life sentences without the possibility of parole. — The California Supreme Court must approve some of these commutations. If they do, Newsom’s action would be responsible for thelargest mass commutation of death sentences in U.S. history.