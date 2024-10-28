Open in App
    • The Marion Star

    Ray Grogan and Jennifer Ryan face off in Marion County Prosecutor race this election

    By Zach Tuggle, Marion Star,

    2 days ago

    Ray Grogan and Jennifer Ryan are facing off in the general election to be the next Marion County prosecutor.

    Grogan, 41, a Republican, is the incumbent. Ryan, 51, an Independent, is running as the challenger.

    Both candidates grew up elsewhere and moved to Marion County as adults.

    Why each candidate wants to be Marion County prosecutor

    Grogan said that, as prosecutor, he likes being able to use his law degree for the betterment of society.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19dpNE_0wP7bc2J00

    "I want to help people," Grogan said. "Being the prosecutor allows me to serve our community on a large scale, but specifically, it affords me the opportunity to fight for victims of crime. I'll never stop doing that."

    Ryan said her parents raised her to do what's right regardless of the difficulty, and her military service taught her she has a duty to resolve problems she encounters.

    "I want to be prosecutor because I believe in a justice system that works for everyone," Ryan said. "My goal is to protect the rights of all victims while ensuring defendants' constitutional rights are respected, starting with the timely provision of discovery."

    Grogan said the biggest issues in the race are drugs and violent crimes.

    Ryan said the issues are protecting victims' rights, providing timely discovery, a reduction in the number of plea bargains, provision of unbiased legal advice, and enhancing intervention programs.

    More: Marion County townships, villages seek approval for levies, issues and liquor options

    Here are each candidate's goal if they win the election

    Grogan said he wants to build on what he calls "a conviction rate that exceeds 90%."

    "The biggest goal I have for the office is to continue doing what we have done, because it is working," Grogan said. "Crime is down since I have taken office. Our community is safer because of my team's efforts. I will continue to do all I can to keep our community safe."

    Ryan said she wants to "transform the prosecutor's office into an office that the community can rely on for justice, accountability and safety."

    "I bring a depth of experience and leadership that my opponent simply does not have," Ryan said. "My years of experience in the courtroom, both as a prosecutor and a leader, have given me a strong understanding of how to effectively pursue justice while protecting the rights of both victims and defendants."

    Candidate background information

    Grogan has a law degree from Ohio Northern University. Ryan earned her Juris Doctorate from Capital University Law School.

    Grogan's career has consisted of three years as an assistant Marion County Prosecutor, then seven years as prosecutor.

    Ryan spent 23 years as a member of the United States Army Reserve Judge Advocate General Corps before working as an assistant prosecutor in Delaware, Franklin and Marion counties. For the past three years, she has served as chief probation officer for the Marion County Common Pleas Court.

    ztuggle@gannett.com

    419-564-3508

    This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Ray Grogan and Jennifer Ryan face off in Marion County Prosecutor race this election

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Angel Evans
    2d ago
    I'd rather see ANYBODY besides Grogan in there, and I am Republican.
    Call Me Mr. Tibbs
    2d ago
    The best choice is Grogan, by far.
    View all comments

