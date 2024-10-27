Just a few days remain to apply for the Ida Barlow Brilliance Award given by the Marion Women’s Club to a woman entrepreneur or nonprofit leader whose unique program or project coincides with the club’s mission of “empowering women and enriching the community.”

Application deadline is Thursday with the award announced in December. Application forms can be found at MarionCountyFederationOfWomensClubs.com .

The award is named for Ida Harsh Barlow, who with her husband, Shauck, bequeathed their home to the Marion Women’s Club in 1945. She was an early club member who helped move the group from an informal book club to a club of action.

The Marion Women’s Club created the award in 2022 using donations from its annual Turn Up the Heat Celebrity Dance fundraiser. The fund is now permanently endowed and housed at Marion Community Foundation.

Previous winners were Barb Pine, owner of the Jer-Zee Drive In, for her Story Time program promoting literacy, long a focus of the club. Jenni Hypes won the 2023 award for her Women’s Enrichment Day program for women and girls, held recently at Tri-Rivers Career Center.

Questions can be emailed to WomensClubHome@gmail.com with Barlow Award in the subject line.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Deadline nears for Ida Barlow Brilliance Award nominations