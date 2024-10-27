MarionMade!: Students discover career opportunities available close to home

Each week, Marion Technical College shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

Hundreds of area high school seniors have the clock ticking to decide what to do after graduation. At the recent Careers Made in Marion Expo, a record 31 employers and educators showcased a variety of options available in the community, including higher education, the trades, the military and the workforce.

“Marion is growing and thriving. It is fantastic to show so many options available right here in our vibrant community,” said Gus Comstock, executive director of Marion CANDO!, which helps attract businesses to Marion and help those here expand.

'Awesome experience. It helped a lot'

Seniors attended from Elgin, Harding, Pleasant, Ridgedale, River Valley, Tri-Rivers Career Center, TRECA and Buckeye Valley. Exhibitors showed options in finance, manufacturing, logistics, education, public service, tautomotive industry, construction, the armed forces and health care.

“It was very useful and interesting,” said a senior from Tri-Rivers.

“It was laid out great and put together very nicely. It wasn’t packed and had a bunch of useful information,” said a student from Ridgedale.

Representatives from each company or option could speak to small groups and answer questions.

“Awesome experience. It helped a lot,” said a senior from River Valley.

The Made in Marion Expo started in 2019 to highlight manufacturing options available in Marion. In 2023, it evolved to include more fields. Over five years, more than 2,000 students have had a chance to learn about Marion County’s businesses and industry.

A way for Marion students to connect to local workforce options

The expo was the brainchild of Tami Galloway, program manager for America’s Workforce Development Capital, which highlights the many training options to meet the needs of local businesses and employees.

“The Careers Made in Marion was truly a dream in 2019," Galloway said. "This event has evolved into what it is today, a way to connect the immediate future workforce of high school seniors to local employers and demonstrate that should they chose to attend secondary education or enter the workforce after graduation, it is possible to have a lifelong career here in Marion.”

A committee from a variety of schools, agencies and colleges made the Expo happen. OhioMeansJobs - Marion County rented the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the county fairgrounds for the expo.

'An exceptional showcase' of local business

While many local employers are known for one field, such as manufacturing or health care, the event was an opportunity to highlight the variety of opportunities at each company, such accounting, engineering, human resources, IT and marketing.

“The event was an exceptional showcase of the local talent, businesses, innovations and educational institutions that make the Marion community unique," said Tracy Shilling with The Ohio State University at Marion. "It was inspiring to see so many local entrepreneurs and industry leaders come together to highlight the products and services that are ‘Made in Marion.’”

Shilling also highlighted how engaged the students were with the exhibitors. Exhibitors could not only meet potential workers but they could learn about the greater business community.

“The organization of the event was impressive as always, with a great variety of exhibitors and informative sessions that provided valuable insights into local industries and educational opportunities for potential students," Shilling said. "It was an excellent opportunity for networking and learning about the significant impact businesses in Marion have on the local economy and beyond.”

