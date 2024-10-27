Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Marion Star

    MarionMade!: Students discover career opportunities available close to home

    By Special to Marion Star,

    2 days ago

    Each week, Marion Technical College shares MarionMade! stories of our many wonderful people, places, products and programs in the greater Marion community. To read more positive stories of Marion, or to share some of your own, visit us at marionmade.org or on social media.

    Hundreds of area high school seniors have the clock ticking to decide what to do after graduation. At the recent Careers Made in Marion Expo, a record 31 employers and educators showcased a variety of options available in the community, including higher education, the trades, the military and the workforce.

    “Marion is growing and thriving. It is fantastic to show so many options available right here in our vibrant community,” said Gus Comstock, executive director of Marion CANDO!, which helps attract businesses to Marion and help those here expand.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjdS9_0wO320UT00

    'Awesome experience. It helped a lot'

    Seniors attended from Elgin, Harding, Pleasant, Ridgedale, River Valley, Tri-Rivers Career Center, TRECA and Buckeye Valley. Exhibitors showed options in finance, manufacturing, logistics, education, public service, tautomotive industry, construction, the armed forces and health care.

    “It was very useful and interesting,” said a senior from Tri-Rivers.

    “It was laid out great and put together very nicely. It wasn’t packed and had a bunch of useful information,” said a student from Ridgedale.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Xy3F_0wO320UT00

    Representatives from each company or option could speak to small groups and answer questions.

    “Awesome experience. It helped a lot,” said a senior from River Valley.

    The Made in Marion Expo started in 2019 to highlight manufacturing options available in Marion. In 2023, it evolved to include more fields. Over five years, more than 2,000 students have had a chance to learn about Marion County’s businesses and industry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbiec_0wO320UT00

    A way for Marion students to connect to local workforce options

    The expo was the brainchild of Tami Galloway, program manager for America’s Workforce Development Capital, which highlights the many training options to meet the needs of local businesses and employees.

    “The Careers Made in Marion was truly a dream in 2019," Galloway said. "This event has evolved into what it is today, a way to connect the immediate future workforce of high school seniors to local employers and demonstrate that should they chose to attend secondary education or enter the workforce after graduation, it is possible to have a lifelong career here in Marion.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hu9Sv_0wO320UT00

    A committee from a variety of schools, agencies and colleges made the Expo happen. OhioMeansJobs - Marion County rented the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the county fairgrounds for the expo.

    'An exceptional showcase' of local business

    While many local employers are known for one field, such as manufacturing or health care, the event was an opportunity to highlight the variety of opportunities at each company, such accounting, engineering, human resources, IT and marketing.

    “The event was an exceptional showcase of the local talent, businesses, innovations and educational institutions that make the Marion community unique," said Tracy Shilling with The Ohio State University at Marion. "It was inspiring to see so many local entrepreneurs and industry leaders come together to highlight the products and services that are ‘Made in Marion.’”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jL2yQ_0wO320UT00

    Shilling also highlighted how engaged the students were with the exhibitors. Exhibitors could not only meet potential workers but they could learn about the greater business community.

    “The organization of the event was impressive as always, with a great variety of exhibitors and informative sessions that provided valuable insights into local industries and educational opportunities for potential students," Shilling said. "It was an excellent opportunity for networking and learning about the significant impact businesses in Marion have on the local economy and beyond.”

    This article originally appeared on Marion Star: MarionMade!: Students discover career opportunities available close to home

    Related Search

    Career opportunitiesMarion technical collegeLocal employmentHigh school graduationMarion CountyMarion star

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post13 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz20 hours ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily6 days ago
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz13 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz22 days ago
    St. Johns County sued over panhandling restrictions
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    125+ Vendors, Food Trucks & More: Don't Miss The 12th Annual Holiday Shopping Expo in Quincy
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Obama charms roaring Tucson crowd of 7,000 for Harris
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy