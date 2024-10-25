The American Red Cross is highlighting the need for blood and platelet donors as festive schedules ramp up this fall. Individuals, especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets, are encouraged to make a donation just ahead of the holiday season.

There are several opportunities to donate blood in Marion County in the coming days:

Oct. 31, noon-6 p.m., The Alber Red Cross Center, 1849 Summerset Drive, Marion

Nov. 1, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., The Alber Red Cross Center, 1849 Summerset Drive, Marion

Nov. 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., The Alber Red Cross Center, 1849 Summerset Drive, Marion

Nov. 12, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., The Alber Red Cross Center, 1849 Summerset Drive, Marion

Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dayspring Wesleyan Church, 2431 Marion-Mt Gilead Road, Marion

To give blood or platelets, visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED-CROSS or use the Red Cross blood donor app.

Those who give Nov. 1-17 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Red Cross seeks blood donors before the start of the busy holiday season