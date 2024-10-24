Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Marion Star

    'Crucial for success:' Learn better communication at Women's Business Council event Nov. 4

    By Marion Star,

    2 days ago

    Marion native Lisa Thompson Moser will be the keynote speaker Nov. 4 as part of the Elevate Her series sponsored by the Marion Women's Business Council (WBC).

    Moser will present “Empowering Business Leaders through Effective Communication” 5:30-7 p.m. at The Guthry Room on the campus of The Ohio State University at Marion.

    She will share how effective communication inspires trust, builds relationships and drives results. The presentation will focus on how to find a unique voice, build confidence in communication skills, use the power of a person's personal story, develop a compelling message that resonates with an audience and communicate effectively in high-pressure situations.

    “As women business leaders, we know that effective communication is crucial for success," she said. "But we often struggle to find our voice, build confidence, and make a lasting impression.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lgk4J_0wJuqwto00

    Moser, a Harding High School graduate, has spent over 30 years helping corporations, business owners and entrepreneurs build stronger relationships with their teams, customers and community. The former Miss Ohio USA, Mrs. Ohio and Mrs. International has served as national spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association and speaker for Nationwide Insurance, published a children’s book, and traveled around the country as a corporate trainer.

    “Lisa’s passion for empowering individuals to reach their full potential falls right in line with the Women’s Business Council mission,” noted WBC President Whittney Mahle. “The Marion Women’s Business Council inspires women to reach their full potential through mentoring, relationship-building, education and recognition.”

    WBC events are included with annual membership dues. The guest price is $40. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be offered compliments of Tri-Rivers Career Center.

    Visit womensbusinesscouncil.com or Facebook to learn more about WBC membership and program events.

    This article originally appeared on Marion Star: 'Crucial for success:' Learn better communication at Women's Business Council event Nov. 4

    Related Search

    Women in businessCommunication skillsBusiness leadershipOhio USAEffective communicationOhio State University

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for $483K Amazon Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post13 hours ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today14 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Janet Mello Convicted of Theft of $108 Million from the Army, Fights to Keep Pension While in Prison
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily10 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz14 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy