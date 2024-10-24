'Crucial for success:' Learn better communication at Women's Business Council event Nov. 4

Marion native Lisa Thompson Moser will be the keynote speaker Nov. 4 as part of the Elevate Her series sponsored by the Marion Women's Business Council (WBC).

Moser will present “Empowering Business Leaders through Effective Communication” 5:30-7 p.m. at The Guthry Room on the campus of The Ohio State University at Marion.

She will share how effective communication inspires trust, builds relationships and drives results. The presentation will focus on how to find a unique voice, build confidence in communication skills, use the power of a person's personal story, develop a compelling message that resonates with an audience and communicate effectively in high-pressure situations.

“As women business leaders, we know that effective communication is crucial for success," she said. "But we often struggle to find our voice, build confidence, and make a lasting impression.”

Moser, a Harding High School graduate, has spent over 30 years helping corporations, business owners and entrepreneurs build stronger relationships with their teams, customers and community. The former Miss Ohio USA, Mrs. Ohio and Mrs. International has served as national spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association and speaker for Nationwide Insurance, published a children’s book, and traveled around the country as a corporate trainer.

“Lisa’s passion for empowering individuals to reach their full potential falls right in line with the Women’s Business Council mission,” noted WBC President Whittney Mahle. “The Marion Women’s Business Council inspires women to reach their full potential through mentoring, relationship-building, education and recognition.”

WBC events are included with annual membership dues. The guest price is $40. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be offered compliments of Tri-Rivers Career Center.

Visit womensbusinesscouncil.com or Facebook to learn more about WBC membership and program events.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: 'Crucial for success:' Learn better communication at Women's Business Council event Nov. 4