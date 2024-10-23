Most towns pick Thursday, Oct. 31, for celebrating Halloween this year

It the time of year for creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, as the old Addams Family song says, and Marion County is ready.

Here is a list of Halloween activities, including trick or treat dates and times, and other holiday events.

Oh, and don't forget to turn the porch lights on if welcoming those trick or treaters.

Marion

The Monster March in Marion will be held noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown. It is hosted by Downtown Marion Inc.

Trick or treat in the City of Marion will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Legislation passed by Marion City Council in 1999 says the annual observance will be Oct. 31 each year unless that day falls on a Sunday, in which it will be observed on the previous Saturday.

Trunk or Treat in the Woods fundraiser, 1775 Marion Waldo Road, will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Decorate a car and join the fun for $15 per car. Funds benefit the Homeless to Home Animal Rescue. Halloween-themed H2H T-shirts will be for sale. There will be food trucks, a pet costume contest, games and face painting.

Caladonia

Trick or treating in Caladonia will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Green Camp

Trunk or Treat will be held at Green Camp United Methodist Church, 205 Broadway St., at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The public is invited to take candy to hand out.

LaRue

Trick or treating in LaRue will be 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Prospect

Trick or treat ion Prospect will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Waldo

Trick or treating in Waldo will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

