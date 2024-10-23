Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Marion Star

    Most towns pick Thursday, Oct. 31, for celebrating Halloween this year

    By Marion Star,

    2 days ago

    It the time of year for creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky, as the old Addams Family song says, and Marion County is ready.

    Here is a list of Halloween activities, including trick or treat dates and times, and other holiday events.

    Oh, and don't forget to turn the porch lights on if welcoming those trick or treaters.

    Marion

    The Monster March in Marion will be held noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown. It is hosted by Downtown Marion Inc.

    Trick or treat in the City of Marion will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Legislation passed by Marion City Council in 1999 says the annual observance will be Oct. 31 each year unless that day falls on a Sunday, in which it will be observed on the previous Saturday.

    Trunk or Treat in the Woods fundraiser, 1775 Marion Waldo Road, will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. Decorate a car and join the fun for $15 per car. Funds benefit the Homeless to Home Animal Rescue. Halloween-themed H2H T-shirts will be for sale. There will be food trucks, a pet costume contest, games and face painting.

    Caladonia

    Trick or treating in Caladonia will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Green Camp

    Trunk or Treat will be held at Green Camp United Methodist Church, 205 Broadway St., at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. The public is invited to take candy to hand out.

    LaRue

    Trick or treating in LaRue will be 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

    Prospect

    Trick or treat ion Prospect will be held 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

    Waldo

    Trick or treating in Waldo will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

    This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Most towns pick Thursday, Oct. 31, for celebrating Halloween this year

    Related Search

    Trick or treat datesHalloween eventsPet costume contestHalloween celebrationsMarion CountyMarion star

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith6 hours ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Easy Lemon Cream Cheese Dump Cake Using Only 4 Ingredients: A Citrusy and Creamy Delight
    Recipe Roundup27 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago
    Borough fires employee; mum on details
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern20 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy