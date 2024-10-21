Marion County townships, villages seek approval for levies, issues and liquor options

Voters in Marion County will be asked to approve one countywide issue, 14 township and village issues, one school district issue and three liquor options in the Nov. 5 general election.

Issues, levies and options on the ballot are:

Countywide

Marion County Park District, 0.4-mill additional, five years; it would raise $618,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $14 a year

Villages, cities, townships

Claridon Township, First Consolidated Fire District, Marion and Monroe, 3 mills, five years, fire and emergency services; it would raise $518,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $105 a year

Scott Tully Township , First Consolidated Fire District, Marion and Monroe, 3 mills, five years, fire and emergency services; it would raise $518,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $105 a year

Salt Rock Township, 1.5 mill renewal and 1 mill additional, operating expenses, continuing; it would raise $66,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $59 a year

Green Camp Township , 1.75-mill renewal, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $49,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $29 a year

Marion Township Fire District, 7.7-mill renewal and 1.2-mill increase, five years; it would raise $1,811,000 annually;o cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $192 a year

Pleasant Township, 8-mill additional, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $1,456,598 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $280 a year

Pleasant Township , 2-mill renewal, fire and EMS, five years; it would raise $256,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $40 a year

Prospect Village and Township , 0.5-mill replacement, current expenses, five years; it would raise $33,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $18 a year

Prospect Village and Township , Battle Run Joint Fire District, 3-mill replacement, five years, fire and EMS services; it would raise $195,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $105 a year

Richland Township, Fort Morrow Fire District, Marion, Delaware, 2.5-mill replacement, five years, fire and EMS services; it would raise $353,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $88 a year

Richland Township, Fort Morrow Fire District, Marion, Delaware, 3-mill replacement, continuing, fire and EMS services; it would raise $423,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $105 a year

Waldo Township and Village , Fort Morrow Fire District, Marion, Delaware, 2.5-mill replacement, five years, fire and EMS services; it would raisse $353,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $88 a year

Waldo Township and Village , Fort Morrow Fire District, Marion, Delaware, 3-mill replacement, continuing, fire and EMS services; it would raise $423,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $105 a year

Waldo Village , 3.9-mill renewal, current expenses, five years; it would raise $21,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $66 a year

School district bond issue and liquor option requests

School district

Buckeye Valley Local School District , 4.46-mill bond issue, school construction, 39 years; it would raise $100 million; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $156 a year

Liquor issues

Taco Central, 142 N. Main St., Marion, wine and mixed beverages, Sunday sales, Precinct Marion 5-C

Casey's General Store , Harding Highway and Kibbey Drive, Marion, wine and mixed beverages, Sunday sales, Precinct Marion Township E

Waldo Duchess , 262 N. Marion St., Waldo, wine, mixed beverages, Sunday sales

