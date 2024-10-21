Open in App
    • The Marion Star

    Marion County townships, villages seek approval for levies, issues and liquor options

    By Marion Star,

    2 days ago

    Voters in Marion County will be asked to approve one countywide issue, 14 township and village issues, one school district issue and three liquor options in the Nov. 5 general election.

    Issues, levies and options on the ballot are:

    Countywide

    Marion County Park District, 0.4-mill additional, five years; it would raise $618,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $14 a year

    Villages, cities, townships

    Claridon Township, First Consolidated Fire District, Marion and Monroe, 3 mills, five years, fire and emergency services; it would raise $518,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $105 a year

    Scott Tully Township , First Consolidated Fire District, Marion and Monroe, 3 mills, five years, fire and emergency services; it would raise $518,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $105 a year

    Salt Rock Township, 1.5 mill renewal and 1 mill additional, operating expenses, continuing; it would raise $66,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $59 a year

    Green Camp Township , 1.75-mill renewal, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $49,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $29 a year

    Marion Township Fire District, 7.7-mill renewal and 1.2-mill increase, five years; it would raise $1,811,000 annually;o cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $192 a year

    Pleasant Township, 8-mill additional, fire and EMS services, five years; it would raise $1,456,598 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $280 a year

    Pleasant Township , 2-mill renewal, fire and EMS, five years; it would raise $256,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $40 a year

    Prospect Village and Township , 0.5-mill replacement, current expenses, five years; it would raise $33,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $18 a year

    Prospect Village and Township , Battle Run Joint Fire District, 3-mill replacement, five years, fire and EMS services; it would raise $195,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $105 a year

    Richland Township, Fort Morrow Fire District, Marion, Delaware, 2.5-mill replacement, five years, fire and EMS services; it would raise $353,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $88 a year

    Richland Township, Fort Morrow Fire District, Marion, Delaware, 3-mill replacement, continuing, fire and EMS services; it would raise $423,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $105 a year

    Waldo Township and Village , Fort Morrow Fire District, Marion, Delaware, 2.5-mill replacement, five years, fire and EMS services; it would raisse $353,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $88 a year

    Waldo Township and Village , Fort Morrow Fire District, Marion, Delaware, 3-mill replacement, continuing, fire and EMS services; it would raise $423,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $105 a year

    Waldo Village , 3.9-mill renewal, current expenses, five years; it would raise $21,000 annually; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $66 a year

    School district bond issue and liquor option requests

    School district

    Buckeye Valley Local School District , 4.46-mill bond issue, school construction, 39 years; it would raise $100 million; cost for a property valued at $100,000 is $156 a year

    Liquor issues

    Taco Central, 142 N. Main St., Marion, wine and mixed beverages, Sunday sales, Precinct Marion 5-C

    Casey's General Store , Harding Highway and Kibbey Drive, Marion, wine and mixed beverages, Sunday sales, Precinct Marion Township E

    Waldo Duchess , 262 N. Marion St., Waldo, wine, mixed beverages, Sunday sales

    This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion County townships, villages seek approval for levies, issues and liquor options

