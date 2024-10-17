Friday Night Picks: Marion Harding-Pleasant rivalry game gets extra spicy for Week 9

MARION — It's already a rivalry game. Then there are the playoff ramifications.

Marion Harding is in must-win mode if it is to make a Week 11 appearance in the postseason, while Pleasant needs one more win to solidify its spot in the playoffs.

But there's a little extra spice in this Mid Ohio Athletic Conference matchup of Marion County football teams during Week 9 on Friday night.

Week 9 Lookahead: Must-win game faces Marion Harding when it plays rival Pleasant Friday

Last year at Pleasant, the Spartans rolled to a 36-0 victory over Harding, but in the closing seconds they scored a touchdown. That didn't sit well with the Presidents, and they've had a year to stew about it.

"This is a must-win for the community and the school and for what happened last year. It’s payback time," Marion Harding coach Chuck Williamson said. "Everybody’s seen it. They disrespected us. I’ve been doing this a long time, and I’ve always prided myself on being classy and taking a knee when you’re supposed to.

"I’ve been on both sides, the team that’s up 40 and the team that’s down 40. It’s no fun when you’re on the one side. Usually when you’re on the other side of it, you try to be classy. You don’t want to disrespect people, and you don’t want to rub it in anybody’s face. You won the game handily and leave it at that. You just don’t do things like that, and if you do, then there are repercussions. Our kids are ready to pay it back."

Harding is winless since beating Mount Vernon to start the season. Pleasant started the season 3-1, but has lost three of its last four to fall to 4-4.

"It’s a big week this week. Everybody is excited for that regardless of how the seasons are going for either team really," Pleasant coach C.J. Westler said. "For us, we have to focus on ourselves and make sure we’re doing what we need to do to be successful. We feel if we put our best foot forward and we’re consistent, we’ll be okay."

As for last year's outcome and the late-game decision, Westler said they are not looking back.

"It’s a big game and a rivalry game. Typically the team that is the most poised and controls its emotions usually is able to execute better and come out on top," Westler said. "That’s our approach. We haven’t talked a lot about last year. We’re more focused on improving to get back in the win column."

Playoff Projections

The high school football playoff sites JoeEitel.com and Fantastic50.net are the sources for this week's breakdown.

● Marion Harding has a 39 percent chance of advancing to Division II's Region 7 playoffs with one more win. It jumps to 96 percent if the Presidents can win-out.

● River Valley has the 11th toughest schedule in Division IV and the 20th best resume in the division as it looks to solidify a home game in Region 14 to start the playoffs if it can muster one more victory.

● Highland is on the bubble in Division IV's Region 15 if it wins one more game. The Scots can't afford two losses.

● Pleasant controls its own destiny in Region 20. The Spartans own the ninth toughest schedule in Division V and their resume ranks 28th in the division, too. If Pleasant loses its final two, it is projected to be seeded 15th, but there's a chance it could finish outside the top 16. A win, and it is in.

● North Union , in the same region as Pleasant, needs a win to stay on the bubble.

● Northmor has not only locked up a playoff bid in Division VI's Region 23, but it is in a spot to host games in the first two rounds. The Golden Knights have the sixth strongest schedule in Division VI.

● Mount Gilead needs to win-out for a 5 percent chance of getting in the Region 23 playoffs.

● Cardington's chances are even slimmer than Mount Gilead's in Region 23 if it posts two wins.

● If Elgin wins its final two games, it has a 93 percent chance of getting into the Region 23 field. If it loses Friday, the chances drop to 1 percent.

● Ridgedale needs one win to likely get into the Division VII, Region 27 playoffs.

Friday's Picks

Here is Rob McCurdy's breakdown of Friday night's Week 9 football action around the Marion area.

● Pleasant at Marion Harding: Emotions will be high in this game regardless. Add in the backstory from last year, and everyone is going to be extra juiced. Talk your talk and play hard, but keep it clean fellas. No need for cheap shots and unnecessary plays because nothing good will come of it. Pick: Pleasant.

● Galion at River Valley: This is a big game for Region 14 as they are ranked sixth and seventh respectively. Galion reopened some eyes with what it did to Pleasant in the second half last week, but RV might be hitting its stride, especially if it can start the way it's been finishing most of the season. Pick: River Valley.

● Clear Fork at Highland: This is a must-win for Highland. Drew Pasteur's Fantastic 50 site picked Clear Fork to win by 2. The Scots looked good for a half last week at River Valley, but couldn't sustain it. Pick: Clear Fork.

● Elgin at Perry: Pasteur picks the Comets to win by 1. Both teams are very similar in their results this season, so it truly is a pick 'em. Pick: Elgin.

● Ridgedale at Waynesfield-Goshen: Happy that the Rockets got to experience a league win last week against Cory-Rawson, but this is a tough ask in Week 9. Waynesfield-Goshen might not be what it was the last couple seasons, but it's still awfully good. Pick: Waynesfield-Goshen.

● North Union at Graham: Both teams are 2-6, but Graham upset five-win Northwestern last week, while the Wildcats gave Benjamin Logan its first win of the season. It's a road game, too. Pick: Graham.

● Cardington at Northmor: The Golden Knights got pushed to the brink last week by Mount Gilead. Hard to see something like that happening two weeks in a row. Pick: Northmor.

● Loudonville at Mount Gilead: Look for Mount Gilead to break out in this one against a winless squad. Pick: Mount Gilead.

● Last week: 6-2. Season: 58-13.

Marion Star Football Player of Week 8 Poll winner

Marion Harding's Landen Keller ran seven times for 84 yards and scored both of his team's touchdowns during a loss to Mid Ohio Athletic Conference-leading Ontario on Friday. The fans voted him the winner of the Marion Star Football Player of Week 8 Poll due to his production. He earned 926 of 2,566 votes (36 percent) to take the honor.

Other nominees were Cardington's Kalin Briggs, River Valley's Chase Ebert, Ridgedale's Caiden Daniel, Mount Gilead Cam Vickers, Elgin's Quinten Harrison, Northmor's A.J. Bower and Highland's Zach Church.

