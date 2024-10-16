Week 9 Lookahead: Must-win game faces Marion Harding when it plays rival Pleasant Friday

MARION — For Marion Harding, the playoffs started early. The Presidents can't afford any more losses on the football field.

"You are in the playoffs right now," Marion Harding football coach Chuck Williamson said he told his team. "It’s one game at a time, and if you lose another one, it’s probably over."

At 1-7, the Prexies cling to hope when they face cross-county rival Pleasant in a Week 9 Mid Ohio Athletic Conference matchup Friday night in Harding Stadium. Harding is currently 20th in Division II's Region 7 with the top 16 teams getting playoff berths into Week 11.

"This is why you love 16-team playoffs because if we win Friday night, we go up to 43 percent to get it, and if we win the next week, we go up to like 94 percent, so we’re probably going to get in," Williamson added.

It's important to Pleasant as well. At 4-4, the Spartans' playoff hopes are in good shape in Division V's Region 20 as they stand 13th this week and still control their destiny for the postseason. But they need a win to make it happen and can't afford to overlook anyone at this point.

"Our experience last week is going to help with that. I woke up to great news on Friday when I saw that Whitehall won (beating Bexley on Thursday night), which moved us up into eighth," Pleasant coach C.J. Westler said. "We talked about being in position for a home playoff game, but we come out and obviously lay a little bit of an egg. It was kind of a gut punch."

Galion pulled away in the second half for a 31-10 Week 8 victory over Pleasant. The Spartans lost three of their last four with overtime needed to pull out the one victory in that string.

"We’ve got to focus on ourselves and continue to get better," Westler said. "If we play the way we’re capable of playing, we can be a really good team. We haven’t done that consistently this year. We have to work to get better and be more consistent."

Another Week 9 game to watch

● Galion at River Valley: The Vikings are sixth in Division IV's Region 14 and Galion is seventh, so this will have ramifications for how teams are seeded in Week 11 as both teams entering Friday night's matchup with 5-3 records.

"We are trying to clean things up and be more sharp and efficient. I think we’ll have to be able to do that, especially this week and moving forward as we get into postseason," RV coach Matt Waddle said.

Galion is led by quarterback Braxton Prosser and receiver Jacob Chambers. Prosser leads the team with 818 yards passing and 371 yards rushing, while Chambers has 35 catches for 410 yards and seven touchdowns.

"We have to be able to contain those guys," Waddle said. "For us, it’s been creating turnovers and giving our offense more chances and chances with shorter field position. We’ve got to be able to take care of the ball, and we’ve also got to create turnovers."

The rest of Week 9's schedule

● Clear Fork at Highland

● Elgin at Perry

● Ridgedale at Waynesfield-Goshen

● North Union at Graham

● Cardington at Northmor

● Loudonville at Mount Gilead

Stars of Week 8

Here were the top performers from around the Marion area last Friday night in high school football:

● River Valley's Chase Ebert was 26 of 43 passing for 392 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, plus ran 20 times for 125 yards and a score in a victory over Highland.

● Highland's Zach Church ran 20 times for 104 yards and a touchdown, while making four catches for 39 yards in a loss to River Valley.

● Ridgedale's Caiden Daniel added to his interception totals by taking one back for a 42-yard touchdown in a win over Cory-Rawson.

● Cardington's Kalin Briggs ran back a 93-yard interception for a touchdown, caught an 89-yard touchdown pass, and ran it five times for 53 yards and a third touchdown, while also coming up with 7.5 tackles in a win over Loudonville.

● Elgin's Quinten Harrison rushed for 105 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown while adding five tackles on defense during a loss to Upper Scioto Valley.

● Marion Harding's Landen Keller scored a touchdown and ran seven times for 84 yards in a loss to Ontario.

● Northmor's A.J. Bower passed for 168 yards on 15-for-21 passing and kicked a field goal in a win over Mount Gilead.

● Mount Gilead's Cam Vickers ran 30 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to Northmor.

● Honorable mention: River Valley's Luke Axline, River Valley's Eli Snyder, River Valley's Hudson Pollock, River Valley's Tyson Waddle, River Valley's Kolton Lang, River Valley's Jackson Kloha, Highland's Kolton Stover, Elgin's Gavin Rhodes, Elgin's Jack Van Gundy, Elgin's Landon Shepard, Ridgedale's Evan Ricketts, Ridgedale's J.J. Slaughterbeck, Cardington's Wyatt Denney, Cardington's Christopher Kinsey, North Union's Nick Vanhoose, North Union's Trenor Kyte, North Union's Tyler Krebehenne, Northmor's Cowin Becker, Northmor's Bo Landin, Marion Harding's Ray J Scott-Harbolt, Marion Harding's Parker Davis, Pleasant's Drew Neiderhouser, Pleasant's Christian Burns, Pleasant's Chase VanOosten.

